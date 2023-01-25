‘Daisy Jones & the Six’: New Series Starring Riley Keough Debuts First Trailer

With Daisy Jones & The Six set to premiere on March 3rd, Amazon has released a new trailer for Riley Keough’s latest project.

According to IMDb, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the rise of a rock band as the group goes through the ‘70s LA music scene on their path to becoming worldwide stars. Riley Keough plays Daisy Jones in the series. Others starring with Keough in the 10-part TV miniseries include Sebastian Chacon, Sam Clafin, Camila Morrone, and Suki Waterhouse.

Keough announced the news about Daisy Jones and the Six being released on March 3rd through Prime Video. She showed off a picture of her on the series’ book cover. “Well there’s a new book cover for Daisy Jone & The Six,” she wrote. “Pre-order it now. And watch the series on Prime Video March 3rd.”

The actress previously shared a drawing of the cast in May 2022. “A little post for the 6,” the actress declared. “My brothers and sister. I am done shooting this show with you that’s lasted 3 years somehow because of the pandemic.”

Riley then stated that while it took so long to get the project completed she was grateful to be with the entire cast during that time. “I’m so grateful to know every one of you and that I got to work with such beautiful angels.”

Riley Keough Compares Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character

While promoting the upcoming miniseries, Riley Keough opened up about how her mother Lisa Marie Presley is like her Daisy Jones & the Six character.

“My mother is certainly an inspiration to me,” Keough told PEOPLE in December. She also described Lisa Marie as being a very strong, smart woman. “I was raised by somebody who did her own thing and didn’t really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me.”

Riley also stated that she was always interested in women who didn’t behave according to society’s standards. “I think just women who were liberated were inspiring to me.”

Along with Lisa Marie, Riley Keough said she also watched “loads of videos” from the 1970s to get more inspiration. She noticed that there weren’t a lot of women who were going wild on stage during that time. “Of course, there were a few women who were moving that way, but a lot of the time they would just stand there and sing,” she explained. “I think Daisy was inherently a little more comfortable in her own body and being who she is in a way that I think was really difficult for women at that time.”

The TV series will be released less than two months after Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, suddenly passed away. The musician died after suffering from reportedly multiple cardiac arrests. Her memorial service was held at her father’s Graceland Estate. She will be buried in Graceland’s Meditation Garden alongside her father, son Benjamin, and other relatives.