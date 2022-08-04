‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.

Reruns of Days Of Our Lives have been available on Peacock for some time now. However, this will become the exclusive home of Days Of Our Lives starting in September.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC,” notes NBC chairman Mark Lazarus in a statement. Lazarus goes on to note that this move is “reflective” of NBC and Peacock’s “broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers.”

Those hoping to catch the new episodes of the popular serial soap opera can catch it on Peacock where an exclusive streaming membership starts at just $4.99 per month. However, new episodes will continue to air on NBC until Days Of Our Lives officially makes the move on September 12, 2022.

Days Of Our Lives Is Moving To Re-Discover Audiences As The Move To Streaming Continues

In the Wednesday statement, the NBC spokesperson notes that like many other TV audiences, the Days Of Our Lives watchers are already stepping into the world of streaming. So, Lazarus says, this move enables Days to build a “loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering.”

Lazarus adds that this new time slot will give the NBC cable network the opportunity to fill the time slot previously held by the soap with “an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers.”

Fans React To News That Days Of Our Lives Is Leaving NBC

Fans were no doubt shocked when the news of this major move was released. After all, this soap opera was a major part of the TV landscape for nearly six decades.

“Imagine your granny calling you at work cause she can’t watch Days of Our Lives,” writes one Days Of Our Lives fan. Another observer tweets “I thought y’all were joking when they said they moved Days of Our Lives to live streaming only… what the f***.”

Another fan says what most of us are thinking…it’s certainly the end of an era. But, we are glad the show will continue on the Peacock streaming service.

“I’m glad it wasn’t cancelled,” the fan writes. “[B]ut this still feels like an end of an era for Days Of Our Lives.”