Disney+ Announces Major Price Hikes Coming Soon

The streaming service Disney+ features many fan-favorite titles — from Disney and Pixar films that we grew up with, to Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic shows and films, it has everything anyone could want to watch. However, the platform recently announced price changes, and fans aren’t happy.

Disney+’s current plans are: $7.99/month or $79.99/year for just Disney+, and $13.99/month for a bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+.

At the end of 2022, the streaming service will be introducing advertisements to the website, and will hike up the prices at the same time. According to Comic Book, there will be new “tiers.”

The “basic” tier is still $7.99/month, but it includes ads during shows and will no longer feature an annual subscription option. The next tier is the Disney+ Premium tier, which will raise to $10.99/month with no ads, or $109.99 a year. Comic Book reports that this is a 37% increase from the current prices.

Fans are not happy with the price increase. The Twitter account Culture Crave tweeted about the news, writing: “Disney+ is increasing their price to $10.99 in December.”

Fans took to the replies to sound off about the decision. People began to quote-tweet it, calling the streaming service a “scam” and “garbage.”

Another fan responded to the tweet, writing: “It was bound to happen, Capitalism gotta Capitalism, Disney+ is only 3 years old, it started just like Netflix with a low price, This was the price tag they always wanted to start with, let’s Just hope they never raise it higher than $15 a month.”

One subscriber pointed out how they are already paying for a service, and including ads is “wild”: “Paying for a monthly subscription/service and still getting ads, that’s wild.”

Many fans in the quote-tweets and replies claimed that they will be unsubscribing when the price increases hit. This could be bad news for the platform, as they just surpassed Netflix in subscribers.

Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution had said in a statement about the ad inclusion: “Expanding access to Disney+ to a broader audience at a lower price point is a win for everyone – consumers, advertisers, and our storytellers.” However, they are increasing the prices rather than lowering them. Other streaming services that are owned by Walt Disney are also increasing. Hulu and ESPN+ will also be raising their rates.

The Walt Disney Company’s official Twitter account also broke the news, and fans were still ruthless under their own tweet. One fan wrote: “Nobody is excited about ads and a price increase.”

The increases and new plans will hit the streaming service on December 8 of this year.