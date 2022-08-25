‘Elvis’: Here’s When the Biopic Will Be Available on HBO Max

If you have been waiting to see Austin Butler in Elvis, then we have some news as it is coming to the streaming platform HBO Max. This biopic, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, will start airing there on Friday, September 2. Hey, that’s just in time for you to enjoy it over the Labor Day weekend if that’s your choice.

Baz Luhrmann directed Elvis and was the creative force behind the movie. If you want to go see it in the movie theaters, then that is still possible. But it has been incredibly successful. In fact, according to PopCulture, the movie has totaled worldwide a whopping $271.2 million. In there, it does include a North American tally of $145.4 million.

Where does it rank in the world among highest grossing flicks? It is at No. 11 for this year so far. The movie premiered on June 24. In Elvis, we see the life story of Elvis Presley played out with Hanks providing commentary as Parker. While many did praise Butler and Lurhmann for their work, critics didn’t find Hanks good at all. They looked upon his portrayal of Parker as cartoonish. Still, the movie did receive critical acclaim and support from family members like Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley. Priscilla would even go on Facebook and offer up a statement about the movie herself.

Austin Butler Talked About How He Learned To Speak Like Elvis Presley for ‘Elvis’

“This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” Priscilla Presley would write. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Tom Hanks was Col Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”

What is not to love about the meteoric rise of Elvis’ career? Yet how sad it is to reflect upon his death on August 6, 1977, at Graceland. Here’s something worth bringing up. How in the world did Butler come about speaking like Elvis? He would talk about it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’d hear him say a certain word and I would clip just that bit out so I knew how he said that word,” Butler said. “I created my own archive of how he said every word and every diphthong. And the way that he used musicality in his voice.”