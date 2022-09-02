‘Elvis’: How to Stream the Baz Luhrmann Biopic Now

Elvis, the summer blockbuster about the legendary rock pioneer is finally streaming, even though it’s still playing in theaters. This is the first high-profile biopic about Elvis Presley in many years. Some may remember when Kurt Russell played the King for John Carpenter’s Elvis in 1979. The new film is a much bigger production. It focuses on Presley’s relationship with his eccentric manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film is helmed by The Great Gatsby (2013) director Baz Luhrman. He brings a lot of flair and energy to the life of the iconic performer.

If you have a subscription to HBO Max, you can now watch Elvis. the streaming service made the film available to its subscribers on September 2nd after much fanfare. However, if you don’t have HBO Max, there are some other options. Elvis is also available for purchase starting at $24.99 or to rent for $19.99 on some other platforms. Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, and YouTube all have the film at these price points and options.

Elvis Presley is played by Austin Butler (Hannah Montana, Zoey 101). The film follows him as he transforms from a poor youngster with a gift for singing into a worldwide icon under the watchful eye of Colonel Tom Parker. The Colonel is portrayed here by Tom Hanks beneath heavy prosthetics. The film is narrated by Hanks as Parker.

Butler and Hanks are joined by a solid cast in Elvis. Olivia DeJonge plays Priscilla Presley. The film includes actors and musicians who play some of Elvis’s contemporaries, as well as his influences. This includes Kodi Smit-McPhee as country singer Jimmie Rodgers Snow, Gary Clark Jr. as Big Boy Crudup, Yola Quarty as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Kelvin Harrison as B.B. King.

Elvis paints a controversial portrait of Colonel Parker

Tom Hanks had some contrasting thoughts on Elvis manager Colonel Tom Parker after playing him in the upcoming film. Hidden underneath a padded suit and a prosthetic nose, some might feel that Hanks struggled to identify with the Colonel. However, the Saving Private Ryan actor sees Colonel Parker as multifaceted.

“Colonel Tom Parker was a carney, pure and simple,” Tom Hanks recently told Wreg.com. “Now, being a carney is a sleazy guy who overpays for soft serve ice cream, chili dogs,” the actor said. However, there’s more to such a person than that surface definition. “…or you look at a carney as someone who understands these magic lights at the edge of town attract people who want to have a good time.”

Regardless, Hanks got the ultimate endorsement from Priscilla Presley. “For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and [Elvis Associate] Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently,” The Naked Gun star wrote on Facebook. “This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship. It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.” She goes on to praise Hanks, writing, “Tom Hanks was [Colonel] Parker in this film. What a character he was. There was two sides to Colonel, Jerry and I witnessed both.”