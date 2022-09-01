Emily Blunt’s Amazon Western First Teaser Released, And It Looks Nothing Like ‘Yellowstone’

On Thursday (September 1st), Amazon Prime Video dropped a teaser trailer for Emily Blunt’s upcoming six-part drama The English. Although a western, it is nothing like Yellowstone.

According to IMDb, The English follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she believes is responsible for the death of her son. The series, which is set to premiere on November 11th, stars Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer, Stephen Rea, and Ciaran Hinds. In the teaser, Prime Video declares, “She’s very far from home. The English arrives November 11th.”

The series’ description fully reads, “Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that along with its premiere on Prime Video, The English will be available in the UK on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on November 10th. It will also be making its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival as the event’s special series presentation on October 15th. The series is notably a co-production of Amazon Studios and BBC.

Director of Emily Blunt’s Upcoming Series ‘The English’ Speak About the Western Genre

Earlier this month, the director of Emily Blunt’s upcoming series The English, Hugo Blick opened up to Vogue about the western genre and why it’s so unique.

“At its best the Western allows us to escape the reality of who were are and how we live today,” the director explained. “Something about its huge landscapes, mythic heroes and villains, the epic violence and love they pursue, can speak directly to our souls. I find the most interesting Westerns tend to be about personal loss and the restoration of justice.”

As he spoke about his and Emily Blunt’s project, Blick also stated, “Perhaps what’s most interesting about The English is who it chooses as its two heroes, an Englishwoman and a Native American man, and the precise nature of justice they’re both looking to restore.”

Blick then spoke about Emily Blunt’s acting in the series. “She read the first script and has been with me every step of the way since. It is a performance of exquisite delicacy and strength.”

He shared his thoughts about Spencer’s role in the series. “That Chaske managed to inhabit the elevated Western persona of a cinematic hero, historically the preserve of a Wayne or Lancaster, Eastwood, or Newman, with all the nuance and dexterity of that inheritance—and for him to do so as a Native American playing a Native American—felt pretty groundbreaking to all involved.”