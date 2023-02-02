‘Groundhog Day’: Here’s Where to Stream the Bill Murray Classic on Groundhog Day 2023

While celebrating the chance that winter may come to an end early, despite Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction, here is how everyone can watch Bill Murray’s 1993 classic Groundhog Day.

According to For the Win!, Groundhog Day is available for streaming on AMC+ as well as Amazon Prime. It is also available to buy or rent on YouTube, Google Play, and iTunes.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Per IMDb, Groundhog Day follows a narcissistic, self-centered weatherman as he finds himself in a time loop on the holiday. Until he gets everything right, the day keeps repeating itself. Starring alongside Bill Murray in the film are Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliott. Harold Ramis, who acted alongside Murray in the Ghostbusters films, co-wrote and directed Groundhog Day. The film won various awards, including Best Screenplay at the BAFTA Film Award.

During a 2019 interview with Yahoo! Role Recall, MacDowell about Murray. “I’ll tell you the funny thing about Bill, you don’t know what to expect with him. He is a unique person,” she explained. The actress also said that Murray is extremely creative and fresh. “Every time he does a scene, it’s fresh, it’s new, he’s adding nuances to it. Off camera, he’s just as weird, maybe weirder. Because he’s just being him.”

She then spoke about Murray’s personality during the film’s production. “On Friday nights he would say, ‘I’m sorry, folks, I don’t do autographs on Fridays.’ And it didn’t matter where they came from… people accepted it. They aren’t mad at him. Nobody was angry or saying ugly things to him.”

‘Groundhog Day’ Producer Describes ‘Tense Shoot’ With Bill Murray

Just days before the 30th anniversary of Groundhog Day’s theatrical release, the film’s producer, Trevor Albert, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the “tense shoot” of the film.

While speaking to the media outlet, Albert stated that filming Groundhog Day was tense for a number of reasons. He noted there was a rift between Murray and Ramis. “It was unfortunate and probably made the movie considerably less fun to make. But you can still make a very good movie when people are not in perfect harmony.”

MacDowell also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her experience on the set. “My job was to play it straight to Bill — that was my choice,” she explains. “I wasn’t looking to make people laugh. I was always responding to him as, ‘This is earnest and believable, and this is who I am.’ My humor was playing it straight, and I don’t regret doing it that way.”

Meanwhile, Albert reflected on first reading the film’s script and how he convinced Ramis to go for it. By the time he got to page 20, he yelled at Ramis, “I think I have a script you’re gonna want to read.”