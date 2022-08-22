HBO Max Crashes During ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere, Social Media Goes Off

“House of the Dragon,” the highly-anticipated “Game of Thrones” prequel show, premiered yesterday on HBO Max. Emphasizing the “highly-anticipated,” it turned out that so many people tuned in that the streaming service crashed.

The first episode of the drama series, titled “The Heirs of the Dragon,” dropped on the app yesterday. Fans of “Game of Thrones” were excited to have more content from the franchise. However, upon the release, some subscribers complained that they could not access the episode. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the crash affected about 3,000 subscribers.

However, a spokesperson for HBO released a statement, sharing that the crash reportedly only affected those on Amazon devices.

“House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening,” they wrote. “We’re aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users.”

Fans were annoyed that the app was not working, and that they couldn’t access the show they had waiting so long for. Many took to Twitter to complain about the crash.

One fan said: “House of the Dragons keeps crashing the HBO MAX app on Fire TV. Other shows don’t crash the app. What is going on? I cleared cache, restarted, deleted/reloaded the app. Nothing works.”

Some even called the crash ahead of the episode drop. One Twitter user wrote: We have had so many streaming issues with @hbomax I fully expect the app to crash when the House of the Dragon premieres tonight. I don’t think they have had a big premiere on the streaming service yet.”

Aside from the crash, fans who were able to stream the show highly praised it. Many were skeptical ahead of the premiere due to the infamous series finale of “Game of Thrones.”

One fan tweeted about it, saying: “completely lost interest in anything even mildly game of thrones related after the absolute car crash that was season 8, until me and rosie finished the first house of the dragon ep.”

Another shared a funny photo in response to the show, saying: “me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: “i guess i’ll give house of the dragon a try” me to HBO after watching the first episode: #HouseoftheDragon#HOTD.”

The Wiki page for the show describes it as: “The story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 200 years before events portrayed in `Game of Thrones.'”

New episodes of “House of the Dragon” premiere weekly on HBO Max. The season will run for 10 episodes throughout September and October.