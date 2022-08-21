HBO Max announced that they will be purging many TV shows and movies. The removals come soon after the streaming service announced its merger with Discovery+. Some of the removals have parents in particular angry.

Among the titles the platform got rid of were several kids’ shows and animations. This includes many Cartoon Network shows, and about 200 episodes of “Sesame Street.”

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” an HBO Max spokesman said in a statement

HBO Max had a 5-year deal with “Sesame Street” beginning in 2019, but the show allegedly wasn’t pulling as many viewers as they had anticipated. This is what caused the removal of the show, as well as the spinoff “The Not-So-Late Show with Elmo.”

Subscribers took to Twitter to express their disappointment with this decision. While some had questions about the normalcy of removing/adding shows onto the platform, others explained why this was more of a hit.

One Twitter user said: “WBD is removing a lot of stuff they own, stuff that was made specifically for HBOMax. When WB/HBO acquired the first-run distribution rights of Sesame Street over PBS (who then got rerun rights) the argument was that an important institution like Sesame Street was safer at HBO.”

Others have pointed out that while the episodes are still available to stream on Amazon, you have to pay per episode there.

Parents and Animators Upset over HBO Max Removals

Parents aren’t the only ones upset over the purges. Animators and fans of animation are also upset. Not all animation is just for kids, and HBO Max has also removed several animations that everyone enjoys.

A Twitter user pointed out the irony of the Cartoon Network removals. They said: “There’s an especially bitter irony to HBO Max removing a bunch of Cartoon Network shows when you consider that Cartoon Network itself was founded to make sure that the massive library of classic cartoons owned by Ted Turner were always easily accessible.”

There's an especially bitter irony to HBO Max removing a bunch of Cartoon Network shows when you consider that Cartoon Network itself was founded to make sure that the massive library of classic cartoons owned by Ted Turner were always easily accessible. — aimée ☆ JLI's pr manager (@sapphyreblayze) August 20, 2022

An animated series that has fans particularly angry about its removal is “Infinity Train.” According to Wiki, “Following on the success of “Regular Show”, Cartoon Network show creator Owen Dennis introduces a new animated series highlighting the adventures of a preteen and her robot companion.”

Discussing Film shared a tweet about how the creator of the show didn’t know beforehand about the removal.

They tweeted: “‘Infinity Train’ creator Owen Dennis says no one knew beforehand that shows were being removed from HBO Max. He adds that the way Warner Bros Discovery has went about this was “incredibly unprofessional, rude, and just straight up slimy.”

All Titles Being Removed This Week from the Streaming Service

Below is a full list of titles being removed from HBO Max this week.

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“About Last Night”

“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”

“Close Enough”

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer”

“Esme & Roy”

“The Fungies!”

“Generation Hustle”

“Generation”

“Infinity Train”

“Little Ellen”

“My Mom, Your Dad”

“Odo”

“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”

“Summer Camp Island”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”

“The Runaway Bunny”

“Theodosia”

“Tig n’ Seek”

“Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs”

“My Dinner with Herve”

“Share”

“Dodo”

“Elliott From Earth”

“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart”

“Mighty Magiswords”

“OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes”

“Uncle Grandpa”

“Victor and Valentino”

“Detention Adventure”

“Messy Goes to Okido”

“Mia’s Magic Playground”

“The Ollie & Moon Show”

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

“Make It Big, Make It Small”

“Squish”