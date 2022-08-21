HBO Max Purges Boat Load of Shows and Movies, Including 200 Episodes of ‘Sesame Street’

Many streaming services have been cancelling/getting rid of shows and movies. HBO Max is one of the latest to make a big purge. The platform has made the decision to get rid of 20 originals and over 10 other titles. This includes “Sesame Street,” “Elliot From Earth,” and more.

Below is the full list:

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“About Last Night”

“Aquaman: King of Atlantis”

“Close Enough”

“Ellen’s Next Great Designer”

“Esme & Roy”

“The Fungies!”

“Generation Hustle”

“Generation”

“Infinity Train”

“Little Ellen”

“My Mom, Your Dad”

“Odo”

“Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness”

“Summer Camp Island”

“The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo”

“The Runaway Bunny”

“Theodosia”

“Tig n’ Seek”

“Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs”

“My Dinner with Herve”

“Share”

“Dodo”

“Elliott From Earth”

“Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart”

“Mighty Magiswords”

“OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes”

“Uncle Grandpa”

“Victor and Valentino”

“Detention Adventure”

“Messy Goes to Okido”

“Mia’s Magic Playground”

“The Ollie & Moon Show”

“Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures”

“Make It Big, Make It Small”

“Squish”

A spokesperson for HBO Max emailed a statement to NPR explaining the decision-making.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms,” the statement read.

The decision stems from the upcoming merger with Discovery+. The two platforms announced that they would be merging earlier this year. However, there was not much to it until HBO Max began axing original movies that they were supposed to release soon, including “Batgirl” and the “Scoob!” sequel.

“The combination could not make more sense than what we’re doing here. We have HBO Max, with a more premium, male-skewing positioning, and then you’ve got the female-positioning on the Discovery side,” Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels told Variety earlier in the year.

Along with the movies and other originals, all scripted content will be removed due to the merger. Fans are angry that the streaming service is getting rid of so much, especially because many have regarded HBO Max as one of the best streaming services to date.

One fan tweeted: “How insane is it that HBO max was quite literally in the midst of being lauded as the best streaming platform to flat out erasing entire sections of their own catalogue.”

Another Twitter user altered the streaming service’s slogan, sharing on Twitter: “Nice new accurate slogan for HBO Max I thought.”

The photo reads: “Everything you love, all slowly removed by Discovery for money.”

The removals of these titles are just the beginning, as the platform has said that they will be removing more titles to fit with the Discovery+ audience.