hbo-max-quietly-removes-six-exclusive-movies

HBO Max just removed six movies without an announcement, and we’re left wondering why? The films were labeled as Max Originals, so why did HBO Max remove them? It all seems to come down to Warner Bros. Discovery, the entertainment conglomerate which merged with Discovery Inc. in April 2022.

The films removed are “Moonshot,” a 2022 sci-fi romantic comedy starring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse; “Superintelligence,” another sci-fi rom-com starring Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale from 2020; the 2020 remake of Roald Dahl’s “The Witches,” starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer; Seth Rogan’s 2020 comedy “An American Pickle” about an Eastern European Jewish immigrant who falls into a vat of pickles and preserved for 100 years; Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s 2021 heist film “Locked Down”; and 2020’s drama “Charm City Kings” which focuses on Baltimore’s exclusive dirt bike culture.

Additionally, HBO Max removed LeBron James’ “House Party” reboot from the release calendar after a planned July 28 premiere. So, what’s the deal here? Warner Bros. Discovery didn’t announce that they were pulling these films, which is what viewers are wondering about. It could be a way to weed through underperforming films and get those payment obligations off Warner Bros.’ hands.

This move could also pertain to the fact that Warner Bros. Discovery is set to reveal 2022 second-quarter earnings on August 4. According to Variety, the merger with WarnerMedia landed Warner Bros. Discovery with a huge chunk of debt to the tune of $43 billion.

HBO Max Secretly Removes Six Warner Bros. Films From Its Catalogue

HBO Max and other streamers usually put out updates when they’re switching out their content. Not so here. HBO Max didn’t include these six films in any content announcements in the past few months. There are still several exclusive Warner Bros. films on HBO Max, just not these specific ones.

In 2021, before each company finalized the merger, HBO Max released a trailer of new 2022 releases that included “House Party,” “Moonshot,” and “Scoob: Holiday Haunt.” The video is now private on YouTube, while both “House Party” and “Scoob: Holiday Haunt” were completely scrapped alongside the new “Batgirl.”

So, there’s no real answer to why HBO Max removed these films, other than it may have something to do with the upcoming 2022 earnings meeting. They may have been underperforming compared to other Warner Bros. Discovery titles. Overall, if you really want to watch these films, they’re still available to rent or buy on other services like Prime Video.

What’s Coming and Going On HBO Max?

Unfortunately for all you “Harry Potter” fans, all 8 of the films will be leaving HBO Max at the end of August. In consolation, the streamer will be adding 28 films from studio A24, such as “Room,” “Ex Machina,” and the new “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”