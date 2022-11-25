HBO Max Reveals Lineup of Holiday Movies and Shows for 202

Streaming platform HBO Max is revealing its lineup of a lot of holiday movies and relevant shows just in time for the 2022 holidays. HBO Max is encouraging subscribers to partake in the holiday fun. But the movies that might whet your holiday appetite are impressively placed in the platform’s “Holiday Wonderland” area. It’s a bunch of movies and TV series in there that will tickle and brighten your holiday fun.

Right now, the Holiday Wonderland lineup offers holiday classics like A Christmas Story and A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the classic Christmas movie. It also offers holiday-themed episodes of fan-favorite series, including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Dawson’s Creek, PopCulture reports.

HBO Max Offers Diverse List Of Unique Holiday Favorites

If you are looking for family-friendly titles, then go check out Elf, Jack Frost, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Look for more titles to join the holiday lineup through December. They will include A Hollywood Christmas, several Sesame Street titles – A Sesame Street Christmas Carol, Elmo Saves Christmas, Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, and Sesame Street’s The Nutcracker. Look for A Christmas Mystery, which is a new movie that follows a group of kids as they attempt to solve the case of why Santa’s magical jingle bells disappeared.

Do you want to check all of this stuff out? Then get ready to get an HBO Max subscription. It also will let you see existing titles in the HBO Max library. The streaming platform offers two subscription tiers. The first tier costs $9.99 per month and is an ad-supported subscription. Now, the second tier is ad-free and costs $14.99 per month.

Make Sure And Watch Out For ‘A Christmas Carol’ On Your TV

Here are some movies that either are available right now or will be coming up on HBO Max. Get ready to check out A Christmas Carol, 1938; A Christmas Dream, 1946; A Christmas Mystery, 2022; A Christmas Story, 1983; A Christmas Story 2, 2012; A Christmas Story Christmas, 2022; A Dennis the Menace Christmas, 2007; and A Hollywood Christmas, 2022 (Available on 12/1).

Also, look out for A Sesame Street Christmas Carol (Available on 12/1); A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, 2011;

Arthur Christmas, 2011; Black Nativity, 2013 (HBO); Carol for Another Christmas, 1964; Christmas Eve on Sesame Street (Available on 12/1); Christmas in Connecticut, 1945; Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO);

and Elf, 2003. Meanwhile, here are some more flicks for your taste. They include Elmo Saves Christmas (Available on 12/1); Four Christmases, 2008; Fred Claus, 2007; Happy Feet, 2006; Happy Feet Two, 2011; Holiday Harmony, 2022;

It Happened on 5th Avenue, 1947; and Jack Frost, 1998.