‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen’s Reboot Series Adds ‘NCIS’ Alum to Season 1 Cast

Tim Allen‘s next Santa Clause project has added a major new cast member, and she’s a familiar face to tv fans. Laura San Giacomo is set to appear in the upcoming show, The Santa Clauses, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The show is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ this holiday season.

San Giacomo has had a high profile lately. The actor played a rival to Henry Winkler’s character in the last season of Barry. San Giacomo will be playing La Befana in Tim Allen’s series. The character is a Christmas witch from Italian folklore. La Befana, like Saint Nicholas, travels throughout Italy delivering sweets to good children on Epiphany, a Christian feast day. It’s uncertain what kind of part the figure will have in the new series. However, it does imply that the show will explore other countries’ holiday customs from across the world.

The announcement comes after another recent casting report. David Krumholtz, who played Bernard the Head Elf in the original films, will reprise his role in this series. Giacomo will also star alongside Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell. They will be playing Scott Calvin and Carol Calvin again. The cast will include Kal Penn (A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas) as Simon Choski, Austin Kane as Kal, and Matilda Lawler as Betty. Rupali Redd will also star in the series as Grace, with Elizabeth Allen-Dick, Allen’s real-life daughter, playing Sandra and Devin Bright as Noel. The series has a nice mix of returning stars and new faces, leaving fan hopeful.

The Santa Clauses has Tim Allen returning to one of his most popular roles

In the new series, Tim Allen returns as Scott Calvin. This is the part he played in the 3 The Santa Clause films. On the brink of his 65th birthday, Calvin finds himself facing a crisis. Not only is Calvin slowing down a bit, he realizes his family would benefit from time away from the North Pole. Calvin decides he should rejoin the real world. He sets out to find a new candidate to wear the red suit.

The Santa Clause franchise has been extremely successful. The original 1994 film was a box office hit. It also helped solidify Tim Allen as more than just a tv star. It was followed by two sequels in 2002 and 2006. Since nearly twenty years have passed since the last installment, nostalgic fans are clamoring for more. In recent years, belated sequels to beloved franchises like Star Wars and Top Gun have performed extremely well. It’s no wonder Disney is returning to the Santa Clause well.

Jack Burditt will executive produce the show. He previously worked with San Giacomo on Just Shoot Me. Tim Allen will serve as co-executive producer.