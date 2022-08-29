Here’s What’s Coming To HBO Max in September 2022

Among the numerous streaming sites that now compete for subscribers, HBO Max has undergone the most changes over the last few months. With both Discovery+ and HBO Max merging, the companies reevaluated their plans for the future. Some of the changes came in the form of movies mysteriously vanishing from HBO’s catalog. And while customers complained about the sudden updates and titles leaving the platform, it seems that September will bring a plethora of films and shows to the site. Some will be originals while some will migrate from the former Discovery+ site.

Giving the first glimpse into the new titles coming to HBO Max, the releases below start on September 1st and include:

The Accused, 1988 (HBO)

Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)

Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)

Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958

Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939

Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940

Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944

Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942

Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941

Angela, 1995

Another Thin Man, 1939

The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952

Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)

The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)

Beau Travail, 1999

Cat People, 1942

The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942

Divergent, 2014 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)

The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)

Double Trouble, 1967

Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)

Elvis on Tour, 1972

The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)

The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018

Frankenstein, 1970

Girl Happy, 1965

Just The Start With 80 Titles On The First Day

As subscribers have their hands busy with the 27 titles listed above, that is only a quarter of what is available at the beginning of the month. The list adds:

Glory, 1989

Harper, 1966

Holiday, 1930

Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931

The Host, 2013 (HBO)

Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)

In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)

It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963

Jailhouse Rock, 1957

Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972

Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)

Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)

Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)

My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)

My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)

The Nitwits, 1935

The Oklahoma Kid, 1939

Operation Crossbow, 1965

The Outfit, 1973

Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)

Ratcatcher, 1999

Red Dust, 1932

The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987

Road to Singapore, 1931

Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)

Rosetta, 1999

The Scapegoat, 1959

The Sea Wolf, 1941

Screaming Eagles, 1956

Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)

Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941

Song of the Thin Man, 1947

Spinout, 1966

The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)

There Was a Crooked Man, 1970

Till the End of Time, 1946

Topsy-Turvy, 1999

Torpedo Run, 1958

Varda by Agnès, 2019

Village of the Damned, 1960

Waterloo Bridge, 1940

We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021

What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)

Where the Boys Are, 1960

Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)

Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)

Working Girls, 1986

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990

Zandy’s Bride, 1974

HBO Max Continues to Add To Their Site With Elvis

Already enough movies for the entire month, on the 2nd, the catalog expands with:

Elvis, 2022 (HBO)

Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere

September 3rd through the 12th welcome:

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere

Primera, 2021

The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8

Beauty and the Bandit, 1946

The Brave One, 1956

Young Sheldon, Season 5

HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)

Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)

Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1

Tom Swift, Season 1

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C

Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials

The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955

Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)

Dos Monjes, 1934

Lucia, 1968

And finishing up the month, September 16 through the 30th, HBO Max will be the new home for: