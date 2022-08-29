Here’s What’s Coming To HBO Max in September 2022

Among the numerous streaming sites that now compete for subscribers, HBO Max has undergone the most changes over the last few months. With both Discovery+ and HBO Max merging, the companies reevaluated their plans for the future. Some of the changes came in the form of movies mysteriously vanishing from HBO’s catalog. And while customers complained about the sudden updates and titles leaving the platform, it seems that September will bring a plethora of films and shows to the site. Some will be originals while some will migrate from the former Discovery+ site.
Giving the first glimpse into the new titles coming to HBO Max, the releases below start on September 1st and include:
- The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
- Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
- Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
- Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
- Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
- Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
- Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
- Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
- Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
- Angela, 1995
- Another Thin Man, 1939
- The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
- Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
- The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
- Beau Travail, 1999
- Cat People, 1942
- The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
- Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
- Double Trouble, 1967
- Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
- Elvis on Tour, 1972
- The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
- The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
- Frankenstein, 1970
- Girl Happy, 1965
Just The Start With 80 Titles On The First Day
As subscribers have their hands busy with the 27 titles listed above, that is only a quarter of what is available at the beginning of the month. The list adds:
- Glory, 1989
- Harper, 1966
- Holiday, 1930
- Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
- The Host, 2013 (HBO)
- Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
- It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
- Jailhouse Rock, 1957
- Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
- The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
- Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
- Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
- Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
- My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
- The Nitwits, 1935
- The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
- Operation Crossbow, 1965
- The Outfit, 1973
- Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
- Ratcatcher, 1999
- Red Dust, 1932
- The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
- Road to Singapore, 1931
- Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
- Rosetta, 1999
- The Scapegoat, 1959
- The Sea Wolf, 1941
- Screaming Eagles, 1956
- Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
- Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
- Song of the Thin Man, 1947
- Spinout, 1966
- The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
- Till the End of Time, 1946
- Topsy-Turvy, 1999
- Torpedo Run, 1958
- Varda by Agnès, 2019
- Village of the Damned, 1960
- Waterloo Bridge, 1940
- We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
- What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
- Where the Boys Are, 1960
- Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
- Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
- Working Girls, 1986
- Young Guns, 1988
- Young Guns II, 1990
- Zandy’s Bride, 1974
HBO Max Continues to Add To Their Site With Elvis
Already enough movies for the entire month, on the 2nd, the catalog expands with:
- Elvis, 2022 (HBO)
- Total Dramarama, Season 3B Premiere
September 3rd through the 12th welcome:
- Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1C Premiere
- Primera, 2021
- The Vampire Diaries, Seasons 1-8
- Beauty and the Bandit, 1946
- The Brave One, 1956
- Young Sheldon, Season 5
- HBO First Look: See How They Run, Season Premiere (HBO)
- Moonfall, 2022 (HBO)
- Saving The King (aka Salvar al Rey), Max Original Season 1
- Tom Swift, Season 1
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C
- Impractical Jokers, Season 9C Specials
- The Criminal Life of Archibaldo de La Cruz, 1955
- Tammy, 2014 (HBO) (Extended Version)
- Dos Monjes, 1934
- Lucia, 1968
And finishing up the month, September 16 through the 30th, HBO Max will be the new home for:
- Good Behavior, Seasons 1-2
- Los Espookys, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
- Secret Origin Of The Batwheels
- Escape From Kabul, 2022 (HBO)
- The Hype, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Living Single, Seasons 1-5
- Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 1 Premiere
- Hostages, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
- Into the Storm, 2014 (HBO)
- Looney Tunes Cartoons (S5B) Halloween Special Max Original Premiere
- Bing, Season 1C
- Gotham, Seasons 1-5