Hit Steve Martin Comedy Breaks HBO Max Streaming-Only Record

Steve Martin is an American icon of comedy and film. From The Jerk to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles to Cheaper by the Dozen, the actor has graced the silver screen for decades. Martin has lightened his acting load substantially in the past years. However, he is still a major draw when he does perform in public. For example, when he returned for SNL earlier this year to crash a Selena Gomez sketch, he was met with applause and fanfare.

Any true Steve Martin fanatic will recall his 1991 smash hit, The Father of the Bride. Grossing $129 million that year, a sequel was released shortly after in 1995. The Father of the Bride films were some of Steve Martin’s most successful in the ’90s.

However, this film wasn’t an original. In fact, the film was a remake of a 1950 Spencer Tracy movie of the same name. The Spencer Tracy version was nominated for three Academy Awards. It earned nods for Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Best Writing, Screenplay. Like Martin’s would decades later, Tracy’s film spawned several successful sequels.

Now, a generation after Martin’s remake of the classic film, there is a third installment of The Father of the Bride—and it is breaking records for HBO Max, per Screen Rant.

How the Newest The Father of the Bride is Breaking Records

The 2022 installment of The Father of the Bride doesn’t star Steve Martin. Nor does it star Martin Short or Diane Keaton like the 1991 version. And the newest version includes some slight variations on the long-standing franchise.

The new reboot broke HBO Max streaming records. It is the most watched streaming-only movie premiere for the platform in its history, according to Deadline. The new version also stars Andy Garcia as the father, Gloria Estefan as the wife, and Adria Arjona as the bride.

There are some obvious changes to the new chapter of this series. First, the story is now set in a Latina community, specifically in a Cuban-American family, giving the story a unique perspective. There’s one more interesting twist in the movie that separates it from its predecessors. The parents of the bride are on the cusp of a divorce.

Steve Martin’s 1991 comedy isn’t the only Martin remake to be released in 2022. Martin’s 2003 Cheaper by the Dozen was remade by Disney+. The new version stars Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union. However, Disney’s remake seems to fall short of HBO Max’s remake. The Father of the Bride (2022) exceeded streaming expectations and is now primed to receive its own sequel like its predecessors.

Only time will tell if the newest installment receives a sequel. But one thing is for sure: Steve Martin’s iconic turn in the role helped cement the franchise as a perennial fan-favorite.