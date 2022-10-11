‘Devil in the White City’ Director Departs Hulu Series After Keanu Reeves

After Keanu Reeves left the project recently, director Todd Field also has decided to leave The Devil in the White City. A Deadline report indicates this has happened. This leaves streaming service Hulu looking for a new director and star for this limited series. Reeves was the star and an executive producer for the series, but he’s gone now.

The series is based on an adaptation of the Erik Larson book Devil in the White City. The book tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, who is a demanding but visionary architect. He races to make history with the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago. The story also follows Dr. H. H. Holmes, who is America’s first modern serial killer. He’s also the man behind what is termed as the notorious “Murder Castle” which is built in the fair’s shadow.

Exit By Keanu Reeves Leaves Series Without A Star

Now, this eight-episode series is currently being targeted for a 2024 launch. Production is not expected to start until next year. Keanu Reeves was hopefully to be a part of this series. Yet his exit also means that the series is looking for a new lead actor. Now, with Field leaving, a director also will be needed, too. Obviously, this is not going along with the plans of the people behind the show.

We don’t know who in the world will be lined up to be the star right here. What we do know is that this series is connected with ABC Signature in association with Paramount Television Studios. Among those listed as executive producers are Martin Scorsese, Appian Way’s Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, Rick Yorn, Stacey Sher, Sam Shaw, Lila Byock, and Mark Lafferty.

Shaw will serve as the showrunner while also writing for the series. It should be noted that this project has been in different stages of development. This has been so since DiCaprio bought the film rights to the book back in 2010. He previously had set this up as a feature film at Paramount with Scorsese lined up as a director. Well, in 2019, Hulu did announce that it was developing the project for a big-budget series. DiCaprio and Scorsese were lined up as executive producers. It will be difficult to replace Keanu Reeves in this series.

Variety happens to be the first outlet with word of Field’s exit. Reportedly, Field has been getting some buzz for his film Tár. He would write and direct this movie. It marks his first time behind the movie camera after 16 years. This movie would have a world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It does star Cate Blanchett as the fictional character Lydia Tár.