‘Devil in the White City’: Everything to Know About Keanu Reeves’ New Hulu Series

Keanu Reeves is set to star in the Hulu series Devil in the White City, leaving fans wondering what brought the star to the small screen. Leonardo DiCaprio bought the rights to Erik Larson’s book about the 1893 Chicago World Fair and its connection to the first modern serial killer in 2010. At the time, it was planned to make a film based on the tale, with Martin Scorsese directing and Leonardo DiCaprio starring. The Hulu version, on the other hand, will be a mini-series with Keanu Reeves in the lead role.

2023 is when filming on the miniseries will begin. After filming on John Wick 4 and the fifth installment in pre-production (according to IMDB), it appears that Devil in the White City will begin shooting after. The project is still in its early stages, and no cast members have been announced. Keanu Reeves is the only one known thus far. It would be his first major television role since the short-lived Bill and Ted animated series in 1990.

However, Keanu Reeves won’t take the role of H.H. Holmes, who was a notorious murderer in Chicago during the 1890s. Instead, he’ll play Daniel H. Burnham, an architect. According to reports, Reeves was in negotiations to star in the project since January. There were reports that the producers were looking at Robert Pattinson for a part, but that has not been confirmed.

More is known about behind-the-camera talent in the Keanu Reeves project

The casting of serial killer Holmes has not been settled yet. Although we don’t know who’ll play him, we do know some of the behind-the-scenes personnel. Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio will remain as executive producers. Keanu Reeves will also executive produce the project. The series will be written by Castle Rock co-creator Sam Shaw. Todd Field, the three-time Oscar nominee who has directed In the Bedroom and Little Children, will helm the series. Before Devil in the White City begins shooting, Field will release his first movie in over 15 years, Tár. Cate Blanchett stars as the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra in this drama.

Keanu Reeves’ recent films include Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) and The Matrix Resurrections (2021). He’s currently a voice in DC League of Super-Pets (2022). He is confirmed to return as John Wick in the next sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4, which will be released on March 24, 2023. At the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Thursday, Hulu also revealed its series order for The Other Black Girl, based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ 2021 bestselling novel of the same name. A series based on the Alien franchise is also set to begin filming next year.