Here’s What’s Coming To Hulu in September 2022

August is almost over, which means a slew of new content will be added to the streaming service Hulu in September. As usual, the streamer offers a good mix of original content alongside classic favorites. Here are a few titles to look out for, per TV Guide.

Hulu has a lot of reality tv fare that dropping on September 1st. Join Mike Wolfe and company for American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 – 4. If that’s not enough to quench your thirst for collectibles, there’s another show in the wings. Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14 will have your antiquarian needs met. Fans of Dog the Bounty Hunter can revisit the beginning of the series. The complete first season of the gritty reality show will be available to stream. Another high-octane reality show will also be available. The first 2 seasons of Ice Road Truckers will be on the streamer.

Of course, Hulu has a wide offering of new scripted television. Hulu’s new releases for September include the return of The Handmaid’s Tale, which enters its fifth season on Sept. 14. Atlanta will return for its final season on September 16. It will air first on FX, then drop on Hulu the next day. It feels like Season 3 just came out, but it’s time to say goodbye to the critically-acclaimed show. After 2 years away Muslim American comedy Ramy returns for its 3rd season.

Original tv series and classic movies coming to Hulu in September

The new comedy series Reboot is the first show that Steve Levitan has created since he came up with the classic television sitcom Modern Family. Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville, and Calum Worthy star in the show which drops on September 20th. Another new series debuting on Hulu is Wedding Season. Following an intense relationship between American Katie (Rosa Salazar) and British Stefan (Gavin Drea) just before her wedding to another guy, all of her in-laws are poisoned at the ceremony. Naturally, everyone attributes it to Stefan, but he believes Katie may have done it, and that does sound like a perplexing mystery that will be at the heart of this dark comedy.

Of course, Hulu has a wide range of movies to pick from in September. If you’re a fan of gross-out comedy, you have it made. American Pie (1999), American Pie 2, (2001) American Wedding, (2003), and American Reunion (2012) all will be available. There’s also more family-friendly comedy on hand. Meet the Parents (2000), and the follow-up Meet the Fockers (2004) will drop on September 1st.

Finally, Hulu is stacked with modern westerns to pick from in September. Go out with a blaze of glory with Young Guns (1988) and Young Guns II (1990). There are also more whimsical westerns like The Mask of Zorro (1998) and Maverick (1994).