‘Home Improvement’ Returning to Streaming: How, When to Watch the Tim Allen Classic

Tim Allen‘s hit sitcom Home Improvement concluded its final season in May 1999, but now, more than two decades later, the hit series is returning to streaming so fans of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor can share in some of their favorite comedic episodes all over again.

According to TVLine, Home Improvement makes its streaming debut on Hulu on Friday, September 9th. The outlet reports the show’s return to streaming comes three years after it was last “available to binge.” In making its Hulu debut, Home Improvement will reunite with other Tim Allen classics including Last Man Standing and Assembly Required. The move to Hulu also comes just a few months after Allen returned to cable with his newest series, More Power, which featured the celebrity’s Home Improvement costar, Richard Karn.

With Home Improvement heading to Hulu, it definitely promises to be an enjoyable, binge-worthy watch. Altogether, Home Improvement ran for eight seasons, kicking off in 1991. Overall, the series boasts 204 episodes. So with fall, and hopefully cooler weather, on its way, we look forward to spending some of the year’s chillier months cuddled up on the couch and watching some wholesome fun and humor play out.

Would Tim Allen Ever Revive ‘Home Improvement’?

During a previous interview with TVLine, Tim Allen spoke about the potential for a Home Improvement revival. And while many of the series’ fans would love to see Allen in his beloved role one more time, we can’t be certain how likely a reboot actually is.

In speaking about the theoretical reboot ahead of the show’s Hulu debut, the veteran actor said, “I always think about it, because I still talk to everybody involved. The question I have is, ‘Is it still relevant? Is Tim Taylor irrelevant in the Mike Baxter world?’ Because Mike Baxter (Allen’s character in Last Man Standing) is like a real version of Tim Taylor; he’s not such a joke. And the [Outdoor Man] vlogs are like Mike’s version of Tool Time done as a web series.”

If Tim Allen were to ever revive the series, he’d hope to do it as an hour-length film, rather than in the form of an all-new series. He explained, “I like the idea of finding out where the boys are now, and where…Tool Time would be in today’s world. I just think it’s a marvelous idea, and all the actors think it’s a great idea.”

In comparison, Tim Allen’s newer series Last Man Standing premiered in 2011 and only ended last year. So there’s no doubt that the two shows have unique themes and details that put them in stark contrast with one another.

Regardless, no matter how badly we might be craving a Home Improvement revival, the outlet reports it’s just not in the cards for Allen and the rest of the original cast right now.