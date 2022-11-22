Hulu Black Friday Deal: How You Can Subscribe for Less Than $2

With Black Friday just days away, Hulu has announced a sweet subscription deal for under $2 to kickstart the holiday season.

According to PopCulture, Hulu’s Black Friday promotion will kick off at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday (November 23rd). It will run until 11:59 p.m. on Monday (November 28th), which is also Cyber Monday. During the sale, those getting subscriptions will be charged $1.99 per month for one year. The offer is only available to new customers or returning Hulu subscribers who have not used the streaming service within the past month.

The $1.99 is a fraction of the cost of Hulu’s ad-supported tier, which costs $8 per month. New subscribers will save $72 in the 12 months of the $1.99 service.

The Black Friday deal comes a little over a month after the streaming service raised its subscription prices. It increased its ad-supported plan from $6.99 to $7.99 per month. Its ad-free plan now costs $14.99 per month from $12.99 per month.

Although Hulu’s Live TV bundles prices remained unchanged, TechCrunch reported that a price hike is likely to happen soon. Currently, the basic bundle, which includes Hulu Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+, costs $69.99 per month. It also includes ads and bundles Disney+ and ESPN+ with Hulu. Hulu Live TV, ESPN+ with ads, and ad-free Disney+ will still cost $74.99 per month.

Hulu still offers a free trial for those new to its streaming platform. New subscribers will receive a 30-day free trial with Hulu ad-supported plan, or the Hulu no-ads plan. The plans can be canceled anytime as well.

Hulu Announced 14 New Channels to Live TV Line-Up

Meanwhile, Hulu announced that it is adding 14 new channels to its live TV line-up. Among the channels being introduced are the Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, and Comedy.TV. There will also be six channels from the music video network, Vevo.

The streaming service further reports that its live TV service grew to 4.4 million total subscribers, which is a 10% year-over-year growth. Speaking about the growth, Reagan Feeney, SVP of Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships stated, “We have been listening to our subscribers and are thrilled to bring some of their most requested channels to our service just in time for the holidays. With these additions, Hulu+ Live TV continues to be one of the most valuable live TV streaming destinations on the market.”

Feeney also stated that the subscription service offers users access to more than 85 live channels and entire on-demand content from Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+. The majority of the new channels have already been introduced to the platform. Others will be added on December 1st. DVR service is also featured in the service.