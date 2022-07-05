Hulu: Here’s Everything Coming to the Streaming Service in July 2022

We are already several days into July, which means there’s a brand new slate of programming available on Hulu. As usual, the streaming service offers a good mix of original content alongside old favorites. Let’s take a look.

Hulu’s TV offerings for July

Hulu has a lot of reality tv fare that dropped on July 1st. MTV’s dating show Are You the One?: Complete Season 1 is now streaming. If you’re more into competition shows, Hulu definitely has you covered. VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 and The Challenge: season 34 both dropped on July 1st. Other reality shows already available to stream include The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32 and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9. On July 11th, Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6 becomes available.

If you’re itching to binge some game shows, July brings some heavy hitters. July 11th brings the premieres of two game show cornerstones. The $100,000 Pyramid and Celebrity Family Feud both have their season debuts that day.

Hulu has a wide offering in scripted television. On July 6 their original series Maggie debuts. July 10th sees the final season of BBC’s Killing Eve become available. Another Hulu original, Solar Opposites drops its 3rd season on July 13th. The vampire comedy series What We Do in the Shadows has its Season 4 Premiere also on July 13th. Finally, the comedy series Grown-ish has its 5th season premiere on July 21st.

Movies to watch on Hulu in July

Hulu has a wide offering of moves in July from all genres. The Princess is a new Hulu original film that dropped on July 1st. It’s a fantasy adventure starring Joey King. If you’re looking for more chest-thumping action fare, The Expendables 1-3 will also be streaming. The throwback action franchise stars Sylvester Stallone and other veteran stars.

Two musical biopics will be making their way to Hulu in July. 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody is about the legendary band, Queen. Star Rami Malek won an Academy Award for his performance as Freddie Mercury. Meanwhile, What’s Love Got to Do With It will also be streaming. That film stars Angela Bassett as superstar Tina Turner. Both films were available on July 1st.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to binge a horror franchise, this is the place. Urban Legend, Urban Legends: The Final Cut and Urban Legends: Bloody Mary all dropped on July 1st. If you’re more in the mood to laugh, there’s plenty of comedy. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby starring Will Ferrell also dropped on July 1st. Finally, The Bob’s Burger Movie is set to debut on Hulu on July 12th.

See the full lineup of what Hulu has to offer here.