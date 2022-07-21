Hulu: Here’s All of the Movies and Series Coming to the Streaming Service in August 2022

With less than two weeks until July 2022 comes to an end, Hulu subscribers are getting excited about the TV series and movies that will be appearing on the streaming service next month.

Read on for the full list of Hulu’s newest film additions.

Fan-Favorite Movies Debuting on Hulu in August 2022:

*The following films are among those that will be available on Hulu as of August 1st

“Black Swan” (2010 )

Follows a committed dancer who struggles to maintain her sanity after winning the lead role in a production of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake”. Starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis.



"The Blair Witch Project" (1999)

Three film students vanish after traveling into a Maryland forest to film a documentary on the local Blair Witch legend, leaving only their footage behind.

“Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2” (2000)

A group of tourists arrives in Burkittsville, Maryland after seeing The Blair Witch Project (1999) to explore the mythology and phenomenon, only to come face to face with their own neuroses and possibly the witch herself.

“Cast Away” (2000)

A FedEx executive undergoes a physical and emotional transformation after crash landing on a deserted island. Starring Tom Hanks.

“The Chronicles of Riddick” (2004)

The wanted criminal Richard Bruno Riddick arrives on a planet called Helion Prime and finds himself up against an invading empire called the Necromongers, an army that plans to convert or kill all humans in the universe. Starring Vin Diesel.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

A smart but sensible new graduate lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine. Starring Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and and Emily Blunt.

Other films making an appearance on Hulu are “Kindergarten Cop” (1990), “Man on Fire” (2004), “Men of Honor” (2000), “Miles Ahead” (2016), and “So I Married an Axe Murderer” (1993).

Meanwhile, other films appearing on Hulu’s streaming platform later in the month of August are “Journey of the West” (2013), “The Hate U Give” (2018), and “Monsters” (2010).

Here are Original Series Premiering on the Streaming Service in August 2022

*The following original series that will be available on Hulu in August 2022.

“Mike” (August 25th)

The series will further explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of heavyweight champion Mike Tyson – one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

“Legacy: The True Story of The LA Lakers” (August 15th)



Meanwhile, other series that will be heading to the Hulu platform are FX’s “Reservation Dogs” and “The Patient,” which stars Steve Carrell and Domhnall Gleeson. “The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 ” is premiering later in the month as well.