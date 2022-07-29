Hulu: Here’s Everything Leaving the Streaming Service in August 2022

August is almost upon us, and Hulu is doing some summer cleaning. Which is just spring cleaning in the summer. There are a ton of movies leaving Hulu in August, is what I’m saying. We’ve got the scoop on everything getting the boot next month, per What’s On Disney Plus, and how long you have to watch them before they’re outta here. To see what came to Hulu in July, check this out.

What’s Leaving Hulu This August?

Aug. 10th

Alive and Kicking (2016)

This is a documentary film about swing dance and its origins. It gives audiences a look into the current and past cultures of swing dance.

Aug. 14th, 15th, and 16th

The Shape of Water (2017)

This Guillermo del Toro film followed a deaf woman who meets and falls in love with a fish man being held in captivity.

Behind You (2020)

This horror film was about two sisters who find that all the mirrors in their aunt’s house are covered. One of the sisters uncovers a mirror in the basement and unknowingly releases a demon.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Starring Daniel Craig, Channing Tatum, and Adam Driver, this film was about two brothers pulling off a dangerous heist during a North Carolina NASCAR race.

Aug. 19th

Daffodils (2020)

This New Zealand musical film follows a woman who watches her parents’ relationship bloom and fall apart. It also features re-imaginings of popular New Zealand songs.

Unacknowledged (2017)

Based on the files of Steven Greer’s Disclosure Project, this documentary film explores why UFO secrecy has been strictly enforced by the US Government.

Aug. 25th and 26th

Disobedience (2017)

Starring both Rachels Weisz and McAdams, this film follows a woman who moves back to her Orthodox Jewish community. There, she reignites a passionate affair with a childhood female friend.

Chaos Walking (2021)

Starring Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, this sci-fi adventure features a young man who meets a young woman. But, they live in a world where it’s believed all women have been wiped out.

Here’s Everything Leaving on August 31st, and It’s A Lot

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

The 6th Day (2000)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bewitched (2005)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Country Strong (2010)

Demolition Man (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Insidious (2011)

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Margin Call (2011)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Please Stand By (2017)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

RV (2006)

School Daze (1988)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

Taken (2009)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Unstoppable (2010)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007)

The Wedding Singer (1998)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

When A Stranger Calls (2008)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Your Highness (2011)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

There’s everything. As for me, I’m going to hop on over to Hulu and binge watch “Talladega Nights,” “Weekend At Bernie’s,” “Insidious,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” and “Blazing Saddles” before they’re gone. Want to check out all the new stuff that’s coming to Hulu? Get the scoop right here on Outsider.