Hulu+ Live TV Makes Huge Announcement Ahead of 2022 NFL Season Kickoff

The streaming service Hulu made a huge announcement pertaining to their Hulu+ Live TV tier. The announcement comes ahead of the NFL season kickoff.

Hulu has had many hits lately — from Prey to Only Murders in the Building, they are doing great on fictional content. However, now they are branching out to improving non-fiction. The NFL Season begins this week, and Hulu took the opportunity to make some changes to their platform.

According to Deadline, “streaming bundle Hulu + Live TV is offering a $20 discount for three months of service for new and select returning subscribers.”

The discount is available until midnight on October 5.

Viewers are excited about this deal. Some subscribers swear by Hulu to watch the games. One subscriber tweeted: “If you enjoy watching football, NFL/NCAA.. Hulu TV is a no brainer. Catch every single game on!”

The NFL Season begins this Thursday.

Hulu Provides Streaming Discount Following Other Price Gouges

The news comes shortly after streaming service Netflix’s announcement of ad-based tiers for their platform. Sources have stated that Netflix will to price its ad-supporting tier as low as $7 per month. The new tier will provide 4 minutes of ads per hour of television.

Netflix shared a statement on August 29 that the prices being reported aren’t necessarily true.

“We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower-priced, ad-supported tier, and no decisions have been made,” a representative for Netflix said. “So this is just speculation at this point.”

Netflix shared that they would not include the ads of children’s shows or original movies. However, subscribers are still angry. The streaming service has escalated prices multiple times in the past few years, and it has led to many people sharing passwords with each other rather than having their own separate account.

However, the streaming service announced that they would be cracking down on those who share accounts. They have lost over one million subscribers this year, and that was allegedly attributed to account-sharing.

One subscriber tweeted: “Netflix limiting password sharing sucks. I mean I’m still not signing up for my own account cause that means they win but this sucks.”

Many have seemed to agree that the shows Netflix provides isn’t worth the price.

Currently, ad-free prices for the streaming service are between $9.99-19.99.

‘Predator’ Sequel Goes Straight to Streaming, Ends Up Huge Success

Hulu’s Prey, an installment in the Predator franchise, was a huge film for the streaming service. Because the last film in the franchise didn’t do well in theaters, the latest went straight to Hulu, but many are wondering if that was a mistake due to how well it did.

The film broke streaming records for Hulu, and currently has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.