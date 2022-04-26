Hulu May 2022: Here Are All the Movies Hitting the Streaming Platform

Hulu is treating movie buffs to a variety of new, exciting additions next month. The streaming platform is adding a thrilling lineup of films. Two include 1980s hits, “The Breakfast Club” and “The Karate Kid.”

Read on for the full list of Hulu’s newest film additions.

Fan-Favorite Movies Debuting on Hulu in May:

*The following films all become available on Hulu as of May 1st.

The Classics:

“The Karate Kid” (1984)

A 1980s classic, “The Karate Kid” has grown into a contemporary franchise, finding rebirth in Netflix‘s “Kobra Kai.”

A 1980s classic, “The Karate Kid” has grown into a contemporary franchise, finding rebirth in Netflix‘s “Kobra Kai.” “The Breakfast Club” (1985)

One of the most iconic films of the ’80s, AVClub states “The Breakfast Club” is a hit coming-of-age dramedy. In it, we follow five young individuals from varying social classes who navigate weekend detention.

One of the most iconic films of the ’80s, AVClub states “The Breakfast Club” is a hit coming-of-age dramedy. In it, we follow five young individuals from varying social classes who navigate weekend detention. “Pretty Woman” (1990)

One of the most iconic rom-coms of the ’90s, Julia Roberts plays a hard up hooker. We watch as she establishes a relationship with a wealthy businessman.

One of the most iconic rom-coms of the ’90s, Julia Roberts plays a hard up hooker. We watch as she establishes a relationship with a wealthy businessman. “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984)

Starring Robert De Niro, this 1980s crime film follows a group of Jewish gangsters on the streets of New York.

Fan Favorites:

“Taken” (2008)

Liam Neeson plays CIA officer Brian Mills as he pursues his daughter’s kidnappers. “Taken” boasts two sequels, “Taken 2” and “3.”

Liam Neeson plays CIA officer Brian Mills as he pursues his daughter’s kidnappers. “Taken” boasts two sequels, “Taken 2” and “3.” “Dazed and Confused” (1993)

Starring Ben Affleck and Matthew McConaughey, the outlet reports “Dazed and Confused” was a box-office flop. However, since debuting, it’s become a “cult classic,” following several Texas teenagers on their last day of school.

Starring Ben Affleck and Matthew McConaughey, the outlet reports “Dazed and Confused” was a box-office flop. However, since debuting, it’s become a “cult classic,” following several Texas teenagers on their last day of school. “Rock of Ages” (2012)

“Rock of Ages” boasts a diverse cast including Russel Brand, Alec Baldwin, and Tom Cruise. The musical comedy also features R&B artist Mary J. Blige. At the forefront is actress Julianne Hough as her character endeavors to find fame on Sunset Strip in the ’80s.

“Rock of Ages” boasts a diverse cast including Russel Brand, Alec Baldwin, and Tom Cruise. The musical comedy also features R&B artist Mary J. Blige. At the forefront is actress Julianne Hough as her character endeavors to find fame on Sunset Strip in the ’80s. “Resident Evil” (2002)

Based on the video games, actress Milla Jovovich plays Alice, spending six total films battling zombie mutants. AVClub reports the first five films are also available on Hulu.

Turn of the Century to the 2010s