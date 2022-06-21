Hulu Motel: Streaming Service Opening Immersive Pop-Up Experience Inspired by Its Shows

For a limited time, fans of several Hulu Originals can check in to the Hulu Motel and experience pieces of these TV shows in action.

According to Collider, the Hulu Motel is a new pop-up experience created for “obsessed” viewers who just can’t get enough TV. Or, more specifically, can’t get enough Hulu content and want to explore various references and easter eggs connected to their favorite shows.

Referenced shows at the Motel include The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, Bob’s Burgers, Atlanta, The Great, The Kardashians, Mayans M.C., and Fire Island. There are doubtless more references waiting inside, but those are the shows that Hulu chose to promote in a new 30-second promo. You can check out the promo for yourself below.

Fans who want to “check in to their obsessions” will receive no judgment from the staff at the motel. It’s an open-world experience taking place over three separate days. You can explore four fully-immersive rooms dedicated to Hulu content. You cannot, unfortunately, stay overnight at the Motel.

The event will take place at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel in Studio City, near Los Angeles. You’ll receive the exact location, though, once you reserve your tickets online. The event is completely free, but it is on a first-come-first-serve basis. Check-ins start on Thursday, June 23 from 7-10 p.m. You can also explore the Hulu Motel on Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 25 from 5-10 p.m.

In total, the experience should last 90 minutes, during which you can interact with tons of memorabilia from iconic Hulu shows. The Motel will encompass a variety of genres, from adult animation to action to comedy to horror. Since “everybody’s into something,” you’re bound to be intrigued by at least one of the rooms provided at the Motel.

What to Watch on Hulu in July 2022

TV fans, mark your calendars for several huge premieres dropping on Hulu next month. Some beloved shows return with new seasons, while fresh original movies drop as well.

Things kick off on July 1 with a plethora of favorite film franchises airing on the streaming service. All three “Expendables” movies will join Hulu, as will Robin Williams’ “Jumanji,” “Bohemnai Rhapaosdy,” “Independence Day, “The Librarian” films, and the “Step Up” movies.

Drama fans will want to keep an eye out for “Killing Eve” Season 4 on July 10. And comedy fans will want to remember that “Solar Opposites” Season 3 debuts on July 13. On that day, Season 4 of “What We Do In The Shadows” also drops.

Several 2022 movies drop next month as well. Including “Topside,” “Not Okay,” “Hatching,” and “A Day to Die” on July 31. To see the full list of July releases on Hulu, click here.