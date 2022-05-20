Hulu Slashes Price to $1 per Month for a Limited Time

Netflix might be losing customers due to rising costs and coming advertisements. However, streamers can find a pretty impressive discount over at Hulu. While its competitor continues to face backlash following decreased revenue, mass subscriber loss, and, most recently, company layoffs, Hulu has slashed its price to just $1 a month for a limited time. Read on to see how to take advantage of the extremely affordable deal.

According to Variety, Hulu aims to thrive amid its competitor’s battle to attract new subscribers. The Disney-owned platform is now offering interested consumers access to its ad-supported streaming plan for $1 a month, for the next three months. Beginning Friday, the outlet reports both new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the plan.

For perspective, this particular plan typically costs Hulu subscribers $6.99 a month. Overall, that’s an 86% discount from the original offer.

Hulu introduced its affordable plan discount in honor of the unofficial May 20th holiday, National Streaming Day. National Streaming Day was formerly introduced by Roku in 2008. The latest discount marks one of many the streaming platform has used to bump its subscriber growth. Most recently, Hulu offered a $0.99/month plan in honor of Black Friday.

Aside from impressive discounts, however, Hulu is looking to attract new users through other dynamic methods. Partnering with the entertainment company Live Nation, Hulu has recently become the official livestreaming home for music festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits for both 2022 and 2023.

Netflix may have lost 200,000 subscribers, however, that by no means indicates Hulu’s seen rapid subscriber growth. In fact, Variety reports that the streaming platform’s growth has cooled in recent quarters.

As of early April, the company boasted a total of 45.6 million paying customers, though its competitor still remains the most popular streaming service globally. Altogether, that puts the company’s growth up 10 percent year over year. However, Hulu saw a gain of just 300,000 for the quarter. The outlet further reported those numbers included 4.1 million Hulu+ Live TV subscribers, down by 200,000 for the period.

Nevertheless, Hulu sees growing success, especially due to its lineup of both original shows and network favorites. Most recently, the platform premiered the popular reality television series, “The Kardashians.”

The company’s library also includes fan-favorite TV shows like “This Is Us,” “Family Guy,” “Snowfall,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Its popular original works include “The Girl From Plainville” featuring Elle Fanning and “Candy” starring Jessica Biel.

Some movies making their way to the platform this month include major classics like “The Breakfast Club,” “Pretty Woman,” and “The Karate Kid.” Others include “Dazed and Confused” with Matthew McConaughey and “Rock of Ages” with Tom Cruise.