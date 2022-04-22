hulu-users-report-widespread-issues-with-the-streaming-service

Users are reporting that Hulu is down and they are not able to access the app or even stream video on Thursday night. Users are reporting that the issues with Hulu are taking place with the on-demand and live TV parts of the service. Messages started arriving at Hulu around 8 p.m. Eastern, 7 p.m. Central. Chicago, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C. have been reporting the most issues around Hulu on Thursday night into the app’s headquarters.

Hulu Users Are Having Issues With Their Streaming Service Thursday Night

“We are aware of a technical issue impacting Hulu,” a Disney Streaming Services representative said according to a report from Variety. “We are working to resolve it quickly.” Firstly, the Disney streaming services company operates Hulu. Secondly, there is no time given as to when issues would be solved. Thirdly, no word has been given to customers being eligible for refunds due to this outage. The website Downdetector has been recording the problems.

The Hulu app users see an error message on their screens: “We’re having trouble playing this. Rest assured, we’re working on it. In the meantime, it may help if you restart the video.” Meanwhile, Hulu and other streaming services are facing lawsuits from local governments over cable TV fees.

An ABC News report states that the Ohio Supreme Court has observed the state’s 2007 Video Service Authorization Law. Local governments want companies considered video service providers to pay a fee for their work. The Act is now part of the lawsuit. Government officials in Maple Heights, a Cleveland suburb, brought this on to steaming services Netflix and Hulu. It’s due to streaming services delivering content through the Internet over cables and wires.

