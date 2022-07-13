Hulu’s 2022 Emmy Awards: See Full List of the Streamer’s Nominations

Hulu just earned more Emmy nominations than it has in its history. When the Emmy nominations were revealed on July 12, executives at the streaming service must’ve been ecstatic.

Hulu received a whopping 58 total Emmy nominations in 2022. Their previous best year was 2018, when they notched 27 nominations. Last year, they earned 26 nominations.

Two of their titles brought in 31 of those 58 nominations. Only Murders in the Building, a comedy series, earned 17 nominations. Then, the limited series Dopesick earned 14.

Craig Erwich, President at ABC Entertainment & Hulu Originals, spoke to this year’s tremendous success.

“We’ve always had a strategy of curation and diversification. Excellence across the board has always been really important,” he said. “But I think this year is a culmination of the strategy and the entire organization working incredibly well together. Dana Walden has set a tone in terms of supporting talent and creative excellence and collaboration across both the studio and the network. So when you see shows like Only Murders in the Building and The Dropout and Dopesick, it’s not just a function of the Hulu team, but Karey Burke and her entire team making the same show. That’s the key ingredient for success.”

Hulu Originals Crushing Emmy Season

Hulu’s original titles earned a grand total of 58 nominations.

Only Murders in the Building leads the way with 17 nominations. Their nominations include a wide variety of categories. Some of those are Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing on a Comedy Series. Both Martin Short and Steve Martin received nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Both Jaime Babbitt and Cherien Dabis earned Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series nods. Jane Lynch scores a nom for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Nathan Lane did the same for the Guest Actor award.

The series also received nominations for title theme music, costumes, casting, and editing. Clearly, the Emmy voters were impressed with all aspects of Only Murders.

Dopesick received tons of praise too. It notched nominations for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. Michael Keaton, Will Poulter, and Michael Stuhlbarg all got acting noms. Same for Peter Saarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, and Mare Winningham. It also received Best Writing nods, Best Cinematography nods, and a nod for Outstanding Directing.

However, Hulu’s Pam & Tommy also crushed it at the Emmy nomination reveals. Leads Lily James and Sebastian Stan both earn Outstanding Actress and Actor nominations, respectively. The Dropout also earned several nominations.

McCartney 3, 2, 1 earned three nominations. The Great earned four. How I Met Your Father earned two nominations. Changing the Game and Candy both earned one nomination.

To view a full list of Hulu’s Emmy nominations, click here.