Keanu Reeves to Star in Highly-Anticipated Hulu Series

Almost twenty years ago, Tom Cruise optioned a best-selling book by Erik Larson entitled The Devil in the White City. Cruise had the intention of turning it into a film starring himself as the notorious con artist and serial killer HH Holmes, who constructed The World’s Fair Hotel in the late 1800s, secretly turning it into what is now infamously known as the “murder castle.”

Years later, Leonardo DiCaprio acquired the rights to the film instead, in which he would star as the main character, HH Holmes. Over time, the film evolved into a series, and that series is now on the way to Hulu!

According to the series’ official logline, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow.”

Though Leonardo DiCaprio originally envisioned himself as the villainous Holmes, it’s unclear which role he will play in the series, or if he will appear on-screen at all. We do know, however, that he will serve as executive producer of the film alongside award-winning producer Martin Scorsese.

Stacey Sher, Rick Yorn, Emma Koskoff, and Jennifer Davisson have signed on to help produce the series as well. Todd Field will serve as director and the showrunner is Castle Rock creator Sam Shaw.

Keanu Reeves to Star in ‘Devil in the White City’

In addition to the impressive behind-the-scenes lineup, the cast of Devil in the White City is already eye-catching. Okay, well, there’s only one actor confirmed thus far. But when your sole confirmed actor is Keanu Reeves, you’ve already earned bragging rights.

Keanu Reeves will portray Daniel H. Burnham, the architect who brought the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair to life and helped develop the modern skyscraper. The actor behind Holmes has yet to be announced, but with Keanu Reeves as the series’ protagonist, they’re going to need an equally formidable villain.

In a statement shared with People, Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, praised the limited series. In Erwich’s words, Devil in the White City “speak[s] to the kind of distinct storytelling with uniquely compelling characters and forward-thinking narratives we continue to aim for in all that we do.”

As production on Devil in the White City has yet to commence, it isn’t set to premiere until 2024. And, as it’s a limited series, it will contain only eight episodes. But with its stellar crew, star-studded cast, and gripping story, it’s sure to be worth the wait.