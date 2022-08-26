‘Mike’ Star Responds to Mike Tyson’s Criticism of the Hulu Show Based on His Life

Mike Tyson has been public about his disapproval of Hulu‘s biopic of his life, Mike, and one of its stars is jumping to the film’s defense. Russell Hornsby plays boxing promoter Don King in the mini-series. He told the NY Post’s Page Six that the film does Mike Tyson justice. However, it also sheds light on some of the legendary boxer’s issues. “He is not the first one to have a grievance about how he is portrayed in films,” Hornsby pointed out “This is a no-holds-barred look at Tyson and his life and you have to take the crooked with the straight.”

The actor claims that Mike tells a nuanced story about the troubled boxer. “We did not try to glorify him and we did not try to demonize him,” he said. “I think what we had intended to do was tell his story.” However, Mike Tyson doesn’t seem interested in the series, regardless of the intent.

Tyson blasted the film on social media

The former heavyweight champ recently took to his Instagram page about the film. Tyson did not give anyone permission to tell his life story. No one paid the boxer for his story, either. “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life,” Mike Tyson wrote at the time. “They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives, I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” Many approved of the social media post. “Love u bro,” long-time friend Jamie Fox commented.

Tyson previously posted when the film was first announced during Black History Month. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story,” he wrote at the time.

The stars of Mike hope Tyson has no personal beef with them

Tyson’s criticisms don’t bother Hornsby. “I think it’s okay for Mike to feel that way. I’m sure that he has lawyers, Hulu has lawyers and they will figure it out.”

Trevante Rhodes portrays Mike Tyson in the show, which is currently streaming on Hulu. Hornsby is confident that Tyson has no beef with him. The actor believes the anger lies outside of the actors on screen.

“If I was to bump into Mike Tyson I don’t think that he would have a problem with me personally. I don’t think his problem is with me [it’s] with others,” Hornsby speculated. “My feeling with Mike and Don [King] is that I did not look to denigrate them. I didn’t look to cast aspersions … I looked to honor Don King and his legacy and what he meant to the world of boxing.”