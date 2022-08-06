Mike Tyson Absolutely Rips Hulu Over New ‘Mike’ Series in Series of Posts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson took to Twitter to rip Hulu and its new biographical series, Mike, about the superstar’s life and career.

In the series of tweets, Tyson bashes Hulu for “stealing the rights of celebrities,” and was upset for the network’s treatment of friend Dana White.

In addition to the tweets, Tyson recently released a statement in response to a statement show producer Steven Rogers said about not talking to Tyson before producing the show.

Tyson’s statement called Rogers claim “a flat out lie. My life rights option expired years ago. Hulu nor any of their supercilious team ever tried to engage in any negotiations with this Black man. In their eyes I am still just a n*****r on the auction block ready to be sold for their profit without any regard for my worth or my family.”

The statement continued, “They say this story is an exploration of a Black man. It’s more like an exploitation of a Black man. Hulu thinks their tracks are covered by hiring Black sacrificial lambs to play the part as front men for their backdoor robbery is appalling. I will always remember this blatant disregard of my dignity.”

Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother @danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like pic.twitter.com/amk65CjtvJ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hulu’s model of stealing life rights of celebrities is egregiously greedy #headswillroll — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 6, 2022

Mike Tyson-Inspired Series ‘Mike’ Airs August 25



The series stars Trevante Rhodes, most recognized from his turn in the Best Picture-winning film Moonlight.

The show will run for a total of eight episodes. I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers created and executive produces the series. The show will simply be called Mike.

Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer under her “The Gist of It” banner. Claire Brown also serves as executive producer. The project involves many people from the I, Tonya team. Director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie also executive produce. Furthermore, Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman produces. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce also.

Trevante Rhodes stars as Mike Tyson and executive produces in addition to acting. 20th Television will produce.

IMBD explains the series. The series will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of heavyweight champion Mike Tyson—one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

Hulu describes the series in their synopsis. “Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story. Mike is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.”

Rhodes stars alongside Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor.

Mike premieres on Hulu on August 25 with two episodes. After that, two new episodes stream each week.

Hulu just released a new trailer about the life of boxing superstar Mike Tyson. The trailer can be viewed by clicking here or watching below.