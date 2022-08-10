As streaming continues to become more and more common, many of the most popular services including Hulu, Netflix, ESPN, and Disney + are raising prices to fit this demand. And, among these price hikes is Hulu’s plan to raise the streaming service’s ad-supported tier option by $1 a month – or $10 for the year.

The ad-free option will see an increase of $2 a month. This tier will not be offering a yearly subscription rate. Just as it was set up prior to the price hikes.

Hulu Announces Price Increase To Hit Customers In Early October

Hulu’s recent announcement notes that these increases will hit customers by October 10 of this year. With these changes, customers who subscribed to the month-to-month ad-supported option will see their bills go up from $6.99 a month up to $7.99 a month.

The yearly ad-supported rates will increase to $79.99 a year up from $69.99. Customers who prefer Hulu’s ad-free options will see an increase in their bills as prices shoot up to $14.99 a month. This is an increase from the current rate of $12.99 a month. Streaming customers who rely on Hulu Live for their regular TV viewing options will also see a price hike. The Hulu Live prices will be starting at around $69.99 a month.

Disney+ Will Increase Bundle Prices Raising Rates On Hulu and ESPN+ Options

Another one of the latest streaming service options to increase prices is Disney+. This one gets a tad complicated as the popular streaming company also offers a package. This package offers customers a bundle option that includes a subscription to Hulu as well as ESPN+. These services are offered via the bundle package at a discounted rate.

These price increases the Disney+ customers will be seeing are related to the individual price hikes made by each of the streaming services. A basic bundle plan through Disney+ is set to feature Disney + programming with ads as well as Hulu’s ad-supported tier. This option excludes ESPN+ for a price of $9.99.

Subscribers who wish to add ESPN + to their bundle package will be paying $12.99 a month. All three services in this package option will include ads. There are, however, some options for TV viewers who hope to bypass the ad-supported tier options completely.

Existing customers who subscribe to Disney + with no ads, Hulu with the ads, and ESPN+ will see a $1 increase in their monthly bills. These rates will raise from $13.99 to $14.99. Viewers who wish to be ad-free all around are looking at a monthly cost of $19.99 a month.

“With our new ad-supported Disney+ offering and an expanded lineup of plans across our entire streaming portfolio, we will be providing greater consumer choice,” notes Kareem Daniel, the chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a recent statement. “At a variety of price points to cater to the diverse needs of our viewers.”

The statement goes on to note that these plans will ultimately appeal to “an even broader audience.”