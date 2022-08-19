The latest Predator film, Prey has been a huge hit for Hulu, leaving fans speculating about where the franchise will go next. Now a producer of the franchise since day one is weighing in. John Davis has been a part of the franchise since its inception in 1987. Davis is ecstatic about the performance of 2022’s Prey. Prey is the first prequel in the series. It centers on Naru (Amber Midthunder), a female Comanche warrior who takes on the hunter alien.

The Predator franchise is unique. The series features different protagonists, locations, and villains in every installment. The original star of Predator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, didn’t return for the sequel, which shifted the lead to Danny Glover. The sequel didn’t fare well at the box office, stalling any plans for a third installment.

The Predator franchise kicked back into gear in the 21st century. The hunters from outer space were pitted against the xenomorphs of the Alien franchise in two films in the 2000s. 2004’s Alien vs Predator was followed by 2007’s AVP: Requiem. In 2010, Adrien Brody faced off against the alien hunters in Predators. 2018’s The Predator sought to turn the franchise into a more cohesive story but failed to attract an audience. However, Prey has been a huge success, and a sequel is almost certain.

The Predator series will definitely continue after Prey

John Davis recently told Variety about current plans for a Prey sequel. Like Predator fans, John Davis seems to feel the sky is the limit. “Well, maybe there’s an origin story. Right? Maybe there’s another Alien vs. Predator story in a different situation,” he said. “And maybe there’s a new modern-day version. And maybe there’s something somewhere in between. I think this character can show up throughout history.”

The producer spoke about the possibility of a direct sequel, which would be a first for the franchise. The notion of placing the Predators in another historical era is fun, too. Who wouldn’t want to see the fierce aliens take on Vikings or Zulu warriors? John Davis is clearly passionate about the franchise. Later in the interview, Davis compares Predators and Aliens to the classic Universal Monsters.

“The alien is an iconic creature. A comic monster, if you will,” Davis told Variety. “Monster movies get made [repeatedly]. Look how many Dracula movies have been made. Or the Wolf Man. I mean, you can go through these iconic monsters or creatures. Once you establish them, people know them, understand the mythology of them, and want to see them again in different situations. And I think both ‘Alien’ and ‘Predator’ on the 20th Century Fox side are their most mythic monsters. These are 20th Century Fox’s most mythic creatures.”