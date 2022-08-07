‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Speaks Out About New ‘Prey’ Movie

Predator star Jesse Ventura “ain’t got time to bleed,” but he spared a few moments to praise the new Predator film on his official Twitter. Ventura tweeted that Dan Trachtenberg’s new prequel, Prey, is a “wonderful” film.

Amber Midthunder, star of the franchise’s latest installment, has earned the respect of one of the actors from the original film. In Prey, which just recently dropped on Hulu, Midthunder plays Naru, a Comanche warrior. Despite not having access to modern technology and weapons, she emerges as one of the toughest opponents yet for the Predator. Midthunder has the chops to keep up with his action-heavy role. Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who starred in the original Predator film, praised her performance.

Ventura’s role in the original Predator was that of Blain, the tobacco-chewing heavy gunner who utters the oft-quoted line “I ain’t got time to bleed.” The ex-wrestler and Minnesota governor, in turn, used the quote to express his admiration for Midthunder. He also had nice things to say about the film, referring to Prey as a “wonderful” movie. The compliment had both Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg feeling ecstatic, coming from one of the main actors in the first iconic film.

#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain’t got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film. — Jesse Ventura (@GovJVentura) August 7, 2022

Jesse Ventura has nothing but compliments for the cast and crew of Prey

“Great, great, film,” Ventura tweeted of Prey. “Amber Midthunder you definitely ain’t got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. [Dan Trachtenberg], thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

“GUYS,” Midthunder tweeted in response, clearly floored. Prey director Trachtenberg tweeted, “I’m on the floor. Thank you, sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!”

In addition, Jesse Ventura paid tribute to Dane DiLiegro, who played the Predator in Prey. Tweeting to DiLiegro, Ventura wrote, “It is not an easy task following the late great Kevin Peter Hall’s performance as the Predator. My hat off to you. Fantastic job.” The 7’2″ Hall played the titular alien in the original Arnold Schwarzenegger film and the 1990 sequel. He also played the sasquatch Harry in 1987’s Harry and the Hendersons. Sadly, Hall passed away at age 35 from complications from AIDS, which he contracted via a blood transfusion.

Prey didn’t just go over well with Jesse Ventura. The film has also been a hit with critics and audiences. Many fans are claiming it’s second only to the original 80s film. On Rotten Tomatoes, it currently enjoys a certified fresh 93% with critics. Meanwhile, it has an 83% approval rating with audiences.