‘Prey’ Breaks Major Record on Hulu

Hulu recently released the movie “Prey.” The film is part of the “Predator” franchise, working as a prequel to the original film.

The movie, which went straight to Hulu upon its release, stars Amber Midthunder, Dane DiLiegro, Ray Strachan, Stefany Mathias, and more. The sci-fi film follows Naru (Midthunder), a skilled Comanche warrior who protects her tribe from a highly evolved alien that hunts humans for sport. Filming for “Prey” began last summer.

The last film in the franchise that was released, “The Predator” from 2018, did not do well in the box office. The flop caused this prequel to be sent to Hulu rather than having its own theatrical release.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 20th century head Stev Asbell said: “In order to meet the volume that we are looking at — which is, by 2023, 10-plus movies just for streaming — it’s going to be a combination of originals in those genres. And coolest of all for fans, we get to find bold takes on beloved Fox properties.”

Fans of the film series have loved the new movie so far. “Prey” currently has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Twitter account Discussing Film tweeted about it, writing: “‘PREY’ is the most watched premiere on Hulu of all time, including all film and TV series debuts. Read our review: http://bit.ly/DFPrey“.

One fan responded to this by saying: “Give the director of this movie all the money he needs to make sequels of this.”

Another said: “The guy also directed 10 Cloverfield Lane. I’m shocked he hasn’t had more movies because his only 2 major films he’s directed have been absolute bangers.”

Fans Praise New Hulu Movie “Prey”

The director, Dan Trachtenberg, is a film director and podcast host. As the one tweet mentioned, he also directed “10 Cloverfield Lane,” which is part of the “Cloverfield” franchise. That film currently has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sci-fi fans have been blowing up social media with their thoughts on “Prey.” One fan wrote: “Attention, friends. PREY is a goddamn masterpiece. Easily the best action/sci-fi film in years. I’ve watched it 3x already, and enjoyed it more each time. Do yourself a solid & watch it asap. You’ve outdone yourself, @DannyTRS. So f-in proud of you, brother! #PreyMovie #PreyHulu.”

Another Twitter user commented on the fact that the film didn’t have a theatrical release, and how they think that was a mistake. They wrote: “Yeah. So, Dan Trachtenberg’s Prey (available on Hulu) is one of those movies where come Monday. Execs are going to start wondering if it should’ve been a theatrical release. Because it probably would’ve made a quarter of a billion dollars.”

“Prey” is 1 hour and 40 minutes long, and is available to stream now on Hulu.