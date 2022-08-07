‘Prey’ Fans Are Loving the Movie’s ‘MVP’ Dog, Coco

Prey debuted on Hulu on August 5, 2022. Fans have shared their thoughts on the new installment of the Predator franchise, and most reviews are positive. However, one star, in particular, seems to have stolen fans’ hearts: Sarii, a feline character.

Dan Trachtenberg directs Prey on a script written by Patrick Aison. The film marks the fifth installment to the franchise. The movie serves as a prequel to the first four Predator films.

The story centers on Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior. Naru must protect her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport. She fights against the local fur traders to keep her people safe.

Sarii was a star!! And I’m glad she lived 🥰 — Jasmine Thee Law Student (@jazziethelawst1) August 6, 2022

Another fan quipped, “Sarii is easily the front runner for ‘Good Girl of the Year.'”

One fan said, “Just watched the movie ‘Prey’ I liked it. It worked well. Easily the best Predator movie since the original. Amber Midthunder is a great protagonist. Plus there’s an awesome dog Shows what can be done with a very simple concept.”

“This dog deserves his own acting award,” another fan wrote. “Wow.. worried about him through the whole pic.”

One popular tweet with thirty favorites asks, “Does the dog live? Because I can’t watch it if she doesn’t.”

The new movie stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro.

Fans Are Loving New ‘Predator’ Prequel ‘Prey’

“Watched Prey this weekend,” one fan wrote, “and last night re-watched Predators. Forgot how much I really liked that movie. Gonna re-watch 2 tonight. Which for the record I like.” Another fan responded to that initial tweet, saying, “Prey is so damn good. I ended up rewatching Predators and Predator 2 for the first time last night. 2 is so over the top ridiculous, but it’s pretty fun.”

The dog that played Sarii is named Coco. Director Trachtenberg described the process of filming with Coco.

“Super rambunctious. Very energetic. Always a nail-biting moment for us on set, ‘Is Coco gonna like, make her mark and do what she needs to do?’ It was sometimes a journey to get there, but eventually she always did. It was very exciting, lots of cheers would happen when we finally got a great take with Coco.”

Coco, an American dingo, otherwise known as a Carolina dog, appears in several scenes in the movie. The idea to incorporate a dog character in the story was inspired by the Mad Max franchise. The pair takes on the exciting events of the film together.

Actress Amber Midthunder described her time working with Coco.

The actress said, “She was a little bit of a hot mess — but in a sweet way. She was not a movie dog, she was literally adopted to be in this movie, and she just happened to be very high-energy. She was such a delight to have around, she was so fun and very playful. And then it would be time to do stuff … sometimes she’d do it, sometimes she wouldn’t. But obviously, it all ended up fine, because she was great, and everybody loves her.”