‘Prey’: How To Stream the ‘Predator’ Prequel

The fifth installment of the Predator franchise is officially live. And fans are loving the story. If you’re ready to see what all the fuss is about, all you have to do is tune into this major streamer.

Prey is currently available on Hulu for anyone who subscribes to the basic package. If you’re not a subscriber, you can get a free month-long trial or sign up for a plan starting as low as $6.99/month.

The story is a prequel to the Predator franchise that travels all the way back to 1719. In the story, a young Comanche warrior named Naru (Amber Midthunder) tracks a mysterious beast that is living in the forest outside of her home.

The Verge expanded on the plot by writing that Naru is a skilled healer who “desperately wants to be a hunter and leader like her brother.” So she takes the initiative to train herself. And she works her way into the craft. When her tribespeople ask why she’s so intent on becoming a hunter, she says, “because you all think I can’t.”

When the extraterrestrial monster begins terrorizing her people, everyone assumes it’s a man-hungry lion. But Naru is clever enough to realize that they have a much more dangerous creature on their hands.

Along with Midhunter, the movie also stars Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro.

Predator Fans Are Loving Prey

Prey originally premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022. But it wasn’t until this Friday, Aug 5th that the rest of the world could watch. And over the weekend, people have been lighting up social media with its praises.

Watched Prey this weekend, and last night re-watched Predators. Forgot how much I really liked that movie. Gonna re-watch 2 tonight. Which for the record I like. — Patrick Blank (@PatrickBlank) August 7, 2022

“Watched Prey this weekend,” wrote @PatrickBlank. “And last night re-watched Predators. Forgot how much I really liked that movie. Gonna re-watch 2 tonight. Which for the record I like.”

And @garrettpostart replied with “Prey is so damn good. I ended up rewatching Predators and watching Predator 2 for the first time last night. 2 is so over-the-top ridiculous, but it’s pretty fun.”

Critics have also been singing praises for Prey. CNet wrote how refreshing it is that the installment finally broke away from the franchises “unsatisfying sci-fi ridiculousness” and became something worthy of following in the first movie’s footsteps.

“This is easily the best Predator movie we’ve had since the original, with a well-developed protagonist (and her excellent dog), a rich cultural base, and clever use of an iconic movie monster,” Sean Keane wrote.

And both critics and fans appreciated how accurately the film represented the Comanche people. To do that, the director Dan Trachtenberg hired Jhane Myers, a member of the Comanche nation, to produce.