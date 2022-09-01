‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Opens Up About Potential Sequel

Weeks after Hulu released Prey, the star of the film Amber Midthunders shares her thoughts about the possibility of a sequel.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly recently the Prey actress spoke about any future plans. “I don’t know what the plans are for the future, but I trust whatever decision is made,” she explained. “Dan [Trachtenberg] spent so long developing this with 20th Century. Obviously, all that time was used to make a really great thing. I’m sure that nobody would make something again if it wasn’t amazing. So I think, whatever happens, I think it will be the right choice.”

When asked about taking Prey to that second level with another film, Midthunder stated that she thought it was flattering that fans want a sequel. “I didn’t think much about what would happen to the movie coming out. I was so focused on making the move that I think to me, it was like, that was the finish line.”

Midthunder also admitted that she didn’t have a lot of expectations when it came to Prey. “So, for people to respond so positively to that level, I just feel really humbled by it. I feel really excited.”

Directed by Trachtenberg, Prey is the origin story of the Predator in the world. It takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years prior to the original film’s events. Midthunder’s character, Naru is a skilled warrior. She fights to protect her tribe against what is described as the first highly-evolved Predators to land on the Earth.

‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Loves Watching the Film’s Haters Eat Their Words

Meanwhile, Midthunder spoke to PEOPLE earlier this week about the Prey and the film’s critics. “People are always going to say stuff, but that’s just noise,” she declared. “Honestly those people have no idea what they’re talking about.”

Midthunder also stated that she is really proud of Prey. “I think [director] Dan [Trachtenberg] is an incredible filmmaker. He has made something that people can eat their words over. I think a lot of people thought our movie would be some super woke, F-the-patriarchy kind of story, and that’s not what it’s about at all.”

The Prey star also pointed out that the film is not a “girl defying what men say she can and can’t do” film. “It’s literally an individual who feels called to something and the people who know her don’t think that is her calling. That is so much more personal and, I think, as the character, harder to deal with than anything.”

Also during her time on the Prey set, Midthunder took time to learn more about the Comanches. “People don’t know a lot about native history. Period. So they don’t know what kind of warriors we were. There are people who don’t even know that there are different tribes or languages.”