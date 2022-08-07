‘Prey’ Viewers Lighting up Twitter After ‘Predator’ Prequel Drops on Friday

Prey debuted on Hulu on August 5, 2022. Fans are flocking to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new installment of the Predator franchise. Most fans are loving the new film.

Dan Trachtenberg directs Prey on a script written by Patrick Aison. The film marks the fifth installment to the franchise; however, it serves as a prequel to the first four films.

The new movie stars Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Michelle Thrush, Stormee Kipp, Julian Black Antelope, and Dane DiLiegro.

The story centers on Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior. Naru must protect her tribe from a highly evolved alien predator that hunts humans for sport. She fights against the local fur traders to keep her people safe.

Trachtenberg and Aison approached The Predator (2018) producer John Davis with the concept they first conceived in 2016. Prey premiered at the San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2022.

It was released and distributed by 20th Century Studios, as a Hulu original film in the United States on August 5, 2022. The film received positive reviews from critics. Specifically, they praised the action sequences, Midthunder’s performance, visual effects, cinematography, and the Comanche representation.

Prey is so damn good. I ended up rewatching Predators and watching Predator 2 for the first time last night. 2 is so over the top ridiculous, but it’s pretty fun — 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘁𝘁 𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁 (@garrettpostart) August 7, 2022

However, some fans had other ideas of where the movie should’ve gone.

“Seriously, though,” one fan tweeted. “Prey was very good & I would like to see more ‘Predator but in X situation.’ Give me a Predator in the Roman empire. Give me a Predator fighting samurai or mongols or vikings…give me a Predator but it’s a zombie apocalypse or planet of the apes.”

New ‘Prey’ Film Exceeding Expectations

One fan spoke to the strength of the franchise in general. They wrote, “Predators trending. It’s an excellent, unrated film.”

One fan compared Prey to another summer box office smash hit that belongs to a franchise. They tweeted that the movie is “to the Predator franchise what Top Gun: Maverick is to Top Gun.”

PREY is to the PREDATOR franchise what TOPGUN: MAVERICK is to TOP GUN. pic.twitter.com/ne60Hh4cTG — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) August 5, 2022

In a review of the film, The Verge provides an excellent breakdown of the plot.

“Prey is set in 1719 in the Northern Great Plains, and centers on a budding Comanche hunter named Naru (Amber Midthunder). Though she’s a skilled healer, Naru desperately wants to be a hunter and leader like her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers), and is constantly pushing against the expectations placed on her. She trains with weapons on her own, pushes her way into hunting excursions, and, when asked why she wants this so badly, says simply, ‘because you all think I can’t.’ The presence of a certain alien forces her into that warrior / hunter role a little sooner than expected.”

“Of course, Naru and her tribe don’t know it’s an alien — at least at first. Initially, it appears that an aggressive lion is terrorizing them. But careful and observant Naru is the one who realizes something more is happening. She notices key details, like a disturbingly slaughtered snake and strange green fluid, that everyone else misses. When she first spots a fiery red storm in the sky, she takes it as a sign that she’s ready for her first big hunt, known as a ‘kuhtaamia.'”