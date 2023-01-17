‘Prey’s Amber Midthunder Brought To Tears Over Indigenous Support

One of the surprise hits of last summer was Prey, a prequel to Predator starring newcomer Amber Midthunder. In Prey, which dropped on Hulu last summer, Midthunder plays Naru, a Comanche warrior. Despite not having access to modern technology and weapons, she emerges as one of the toughest opponents yet for the Predator. While walking the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards Sunday, Midthunder revealed the review that meant the most to her.

“It was more interactions [than reviews],” she told Access Hollywood. “There were so many! I went to the Santa Fe Indian Market during the summer and had so many indigenous people, specifically indigenous youth or other indigenous women, come up to me. There was one woman who came up to me and she was like, you know, I watched your movie with my sister and our daughters. And she was like, it just really means a lot to us and she like started to well up and it made me cry. And then we just didn’t say anything. We just like cried. And like that’s been the most to me. That’s been the most important part of getting to share this movie is what it means to my own people.”

Midthunder was pleasantly surprised by the overwhelmingly positive response to the film. “That was surprising for me. I mean, you don’t have low expectations of your own art, obviously. Because we worked really hard on it. So I knew that I was proud of what we made, but then to have other people find things that they like or resonate with. It’s always exciting, you know, because you pour so much into it, and you don’t know how it’s going to go. I hoped that people would enjoy the movie, but I never expected to be here [on the red carpet].”

Another member of the ‘Predator’ franchise approved of Amber Midthunder’s performance

It wasn’t just fans that thought Midthunder has the chops to keep up with his action-heavy role. Jesse “The Body” Ventura, who starred in the original Predator film, praised her performance.

Ventura’s role in Predator was that of Blain, the tobacco-chewing heavy gunner who utters the oft-quoted line “I ain’t got time to bleed.” The ex-wrestler and Minnesota governor, in turn, used the quote to express his admiration for Midthunder. He also had nice things to say about the film, referring to Prey as a “wonderful” movie. The compliment had Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg feeling ecstatic, coming from one of the main actors in the first iconic film.

“Great, great, film,” Ventura tweeted of Prey. “Amber Midthunder you definitely ain’t got time to bleed. Welcome to the Predator family. [Dan Trachtenberg], thank you for making such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film.”

“GUYS,” Midthunder tweeted in response, clearly thrilled. Prey director Trachtenberg tweeted, “I’m on the floor. Thank you, sir! Thanks for watching and so glad you appreciated what we did!!”

The film was also a hit with critics and audiences. Many fans claimed it’s second only to the original 80s film. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently enjoys a certified fresh 93% with critics. Meanwhile, it has a 73% approval rating with audiences.