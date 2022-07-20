WATCH: Hulu Drops New Trailer for Upcoming Mike Tyson Series

Hulu just released a new trailer about the life of boxing superstar Mike Tyson. The trailer can be viewed by clicking here or watching below.

The series stars Trevante Rhodes, most recognized from his turn in the Best Picture-winning film Moonlight.

The show will run for a total of eight episodes. I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers created and executive produces the series. The show will simply be called Mike.

Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer under her “The Gist of It” banner. Claire Brown also serves as executive producer. The project involves many people from the I, Tonya team. Director Craig Gillespie, Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan, and LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie also executive produce. Furthermore, Entertainment 360’s Darin Friedman produces. Anthony Hemingway, Anthony Sparks, and Samantha Corbin-Miller executive produce also.

Trevante Rhodes stars as Mike Tyson and executive produces in addition to acting. 20th Television will produce.

IMBD explains the series. The series will explore the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of heavyweight champion Mike Tyson—one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

Hulu describes the series in their synopsis. “Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story. Mike is an unauthorized and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson – and it is one wild ride.”

Rhodes stars alongside Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, Li Eubanks, Olunike Adeliyi, and B.J. Minor.

Mike premieres on Hulu on August 25 with two episodes. After that, two new episodes stream each week.

Mike Tyson’s Recent Controversial Incident

Recently, Mike Tyson was involved in an altercation with a fan. In the altercation, Tyson physically assaults the fan during a flight. Apparently, the fan had been harassing Tyson during the flight.

Tyson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and addressed the controversy. He expressed regret and explained the buildup to the incident.

“Hey, listen, I’m usually good at these things,” Tyson said on the show, according to TMZ. “I was wrong, that should’ve never happened. That’s me back in my primitive child stages, I shouldn’t have done that, but I was just irritated, tired, high, and pissed off. S*** happens!”

“I don’t wanna hurt nobody,” Tyson also said.

Last month, the heavyweight legend broke his silence on the altercation that occurred in April. He talked about it on his podcast: Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

“They said they ain’t gonna pick up charges,” Tyson said, according to the Daily Mail. “He was f*****g with me man. I took pictures with this [guy].”

Jimmy Kimmel also asked Mike Tyson about the possibility of a fight with boxer Jake Paul. Tyson seemed intrigued by the prospect.

“That could be very interesting,” Tyson said. “I never took it really serious, but yeah, that could be interesting…He’s skilled enough. I’m going to give it to him because he’s winning.”

“Everything is possible, yeah. But it’s gotta happen this year. Gotta happen this year.”