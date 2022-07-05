Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2022

Hulu has a lot of television shows leaving throughout July according to TVLine. It also has a handful of films that will be unavailable soon. It’s time to get in your last binges on the stuff you love.

The list includes a couple of football classics. My All-American leaves on July 13. The Aaron Eckhart film is about an undersized football player that earns a scholarship at the University of Texas. Freddie Steinmark plays for legendary coach Darrell Royal. Eckhart portrays Royal in the film. Here are the other offerings that leave Hulu before the end of the month.

July 8 – Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

10 – China: The Panda Adventure. Horses. The Secret of Life on Earth.

12 – The Scientology Movie. The Rest of Us.

14 – Devil’s Not. Dog Eat Dog.

24 – Rattlesnakes. Zoo-Head.

25 – 2099: Soldier Protocol.

Until the End of the Month

A host of offerings depart Hulu on July 31. Here’s the rundown.

A Beautiful Mind. The A-Team. The Angriest Men in Brooklyn. Armored. The Big Year. Blind Date. The Breakfast Club. Bringing Down the House. Burn After Reading. Center Stage. Cyrus. The Devil Wears Prada. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Easy A. Equity. Fever Pitch. The Fifth Element. The Five-Year Engagement. The Flintstones. Grandma. Happy Feet. Happy Feet Two. Hitch. Look Who’s Talking. Madeline. Marie Antoinette. Me, Myself, and Irene. November Criminals. Nowhere to Run. Once Upon a Time in America. Once Upon a Time in America. The Other Guys. Pineapple Express. Push. Rock of Ages. The Runaways. Sideways. Single White Female. Stuart Little. Stuart Little 2. That’s My Boy. Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns. The Vow. Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. Water for Elephants. We Own the Night. Wolf. The Wolfman.

Along with My All-American, Gridiron Gang and The Program leave Hulu on July 31. Gridiron Gang is the 2006 film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The film also featured rapper Xzibit. It’s about a group of teens at a juvenile detention center that better their lives through football.

The Program is an all-time classic. It’s the 1993 film starring James Caan as Sam Winters. Halle Berry, Omar Epps and Kristy Swanson are also in the film about the perils of being a college football player. The story takes place at the fictitious Eastern State University, which definitely isn’t Florida State University. It was shot on real campuses at Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Iowa and South Carolina. The film caused a stir when it was released when teenagers re-enacted a scene from the film where a character is lying in the road. After it resulted in a death, the scene was cut from the film.

The entire Resident Evil franchise leaves Hulu on July 31, as well. That includes the original, Apocalypse, Extinction, Afterlife and Retribution.