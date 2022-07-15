Jason Bateman’s Next Project With Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Adds Two More Big Names

Jason Bateman is still hot of the news of his big Emmy nomination, but his sights are set on the future. His next big film role will see him work alongside Hollywood megastars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

The project is picking up steam as more casting announcements come out. As reported by Deadline, the still-untitled film just added Joel Gretsch and Gustaf Skarsgård to its cast. Gretsch is known mostly for his roles in TV shows such as The 4400 and most recently All Rise. He’s also been featured in episodes of CSI and NCIS.

Skarsgård is another veteran TV actor best known for his role in History Channel’s Vikings. He’ll also be featured alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan’s next film, Oppenheimer.

They join Bateman in what is set to be a majorly star-studded affair. The ensemble cast led by Affleck and Damon features Bateman plus a long list of talented actors.

Damon plays maverick sneaker salesman and former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro in the film. Affleck co-stars as Nike co-founder Phil Knight in a story about Nike’s effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the 80s. The endorsement went on to become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete ever.

Jason Bateman joins the ensemble as Rob Strasser, Vaccaro’s boss and longtime Nike executive. The film also stars Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Chris Messina as David Falk, Tom Papa as Stu Inman, and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

Bateman Looks to the Future

Bateman is looking towards the future, but Ozark fans still can’t stop talking about the show’s big finale. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jason Batman discussed the show’s finale.

“With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?'” Jason Bateman explained. “Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not?… Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.'”

Prior to the finale, Jason Bateman reflected on his time on the series to IndieWire. “It is working out better than I could have ever hoped for, and I had high, high hopes. Those first two scripts that I read, there was a lot of mood, a lot of danger, a lot of crisis, a lot of things that I was really curious to see if I could deliver to an audience as a director.”

Although the Ozark cast had no control over the show’s popularity, it encouraged them to keep going. “It’s been very gratifying,” Batemen said. “And it fuels me to try to take even a bigger, more challenging swing on the next project.”

Bateman is riding a huge wave of momentum after Ozark’s epic conclusion and his subsequent Emmy nod. The Nike project is still some time from release, but fans will be excited when it finally drops on Amazon Prime for everyone to stream.