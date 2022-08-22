Jennifer Garner Exits Highly-Anticipated Apple TV+ Series

Years after Apple TV announced a straight-to-series order for J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, the streaming service has given the limited series the ax after leading lady Jennifer Garner exited the project.

According to Deadline, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends had a straight-to-series order in 2018. J.J. Abrams and his crew at Bad Robot as well as Warner Bros. TV were set to create the limited series. However, it was recently announced that Jennifer Garner quit. This in return caused Apple TV+ to not move forward with the project.

Although reps from Apple, Bad Robot, WBTV, and Jennifer Garner declined to comment on the situation, sources told the media outlet that Garner’s departure from the series was due to scheduling reasons. She is currently filming another Apple TV+ limited series called The Last Thing He Told Me. This is an adaptation of Laura Dave’s novel and is being produced by Reese Witherspoons’ Hello Sunshine media company.

Despite Jennifer Garner’s departure and Apple TV+ opting to no longer do the project, WBTV and Bad Robot are reportedly looking for another home for My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. The limited series is based on Amy Silverstein’s book. This is the second project that Bad Robot has had to scrap over the past few months. The media company experienced a hiccup with its Demimonde project after HBO decided to pull the plug on the project. The series’ proposed budget was around $250 million.

Other projects that Jennifer Garner is also working on are Party Down, Can’t Go Home, and Fantasy Camp.

Jennifer Garner Offers Ultimate Beauty Advice That Doesn’t Involve Botox or Fillers

Earlier this month, Jennifer Garner revealed that she ultimately wants everyone to think before injecting any Botox or fillers into their faces.

“My beauty advice is always the same,” Jennifer Garner explained to Harper’s Bazaar. “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess overcharges or how to fix something on your face.”

Jennifer Garner also said that her key advice will always be to look at the mirror less. “And be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” she continued. The actress went on to add,“Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”