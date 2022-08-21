Jennifer Garner Exits New Series, Project Scrapped at Apple TV

Jennifer Garner has exited the Apple TV+ limited series, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which has led the streamer to scrap the project.

According to Deadline, the show, helmed by J.J. Abrams, had been in the works since 2018, when it earned a straight-to-series order. But without its lead star, the entire production fell flat. Garner, apple, and production company Bad Robot have declined to comment on the matter. But according to sources, Garner exited due to scheduling conflicts.

The series was adapted from Amy Silverstein’s memoir by the same name. In the book, she penned about her experience of waiting for a life-saving heart transplant and the friends who gathered around her as she did.

Bad Robot, which bought the rights to the book in 2017, plans on finding a new network or streaming company for the project. Writers have been working on several additional scripts in the hopes that a buyer will grab the project in the coming months.

Jennifer Garner is Busy Filming Another Apple TV+ Limited Series

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is busy with another Apple TV+ limited series called The Last Thing He Told Me. The 13 Going on 30 star took over the lead role for Julia Roberts, who also left for scheduling reasons.

The Last Thing He Told Me is based on Laura Dave’s novel about a woman who begins a search for her husband after he mysteriously disappears and sends the FBI on a string of arrests that are seemingly connected to him. As she tries to uncover the truth, she forges an unlikely bond with her 16-year-old stepdaughter.

Immediately following its release on May 4, 2021, the novel was an instant hit. After shooting right to the number 1 spot on the New York Times Best Seller list, it stayed there for 48 weeks. It also became the number 1 best-seller in Canada for four straight weeks. During that time, Dave sold millions of copies. Reese Witherspoon’s production studio, Hello Sunshine, optioned the Simon & Schuster story before it even hit shelves.

Jennifer Garner not only stars as the lead character, but she is also serving as an executive producer. She shares that title with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. And the series is created by Dave and Oscar winner Josh Singer. Olivia Newman, who also worked with Witherspoon on Where the Crawdads Sing, will direct.

Along with Garner, Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) are starring in the project.