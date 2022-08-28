Keanu Reeves’ Formula 1 Project: What to Know About the Upcoming Disney+ Documentary

You’ve probably heard about the recent Keanu Reeves sightings around England. He crashed a wedding after meeting the groom in a hotel bar. Then he ate and drank double whiskeys at the local pub, snapping selfies with patrons.

But Reeves is in England for a very good business reason. He’s conducting interviews and doing other research on a four-part documentary for Disney+. And this Keanu Reeves project is about relatively recent sports history. He’s telling the story of the 2009 Formula One season when a new owner (Ross Brawn) and team (with driver Jenson Button) won the F1 world championship. Digital Spy reports that the working title of the documentary series is Brawn: The One Pound Formula 1 Team.

First, some background. At the end of the 2008 F1 season, Honda withdrew from the sport, leaving its team with no title sponsor. Enter Brawn, who’d helped Michael Schumacher and Ferrari win multiple titles. He bought the Honda team for one pound. Still, even with a reduced budget, Brawn GP dominated the first half of the F1 season.

Drivers Jenson Button (R) and Rubens Barrichello celebrate a win at the Monaco Grand Prix as team owner Ross Brawn looks on. Keanu Reeves is narrating a documentary on the 2009 F1 season. (GERARD JULIEN/AFP via Getty Images)

The richer teams — Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari — caught up to Brawn. But the team still managed to win the driving title at season’s end. You can see why Keanu Reeves views the season as an interesting story to document.

Keanu Reeves told Sky Sports earlier this summer that a friend always was bringing up stories from the 2009 F1 season. So a documentary idea was born.

“I was so struck by it,” Keanu Reeves said. “We were like ‘Well let’s tell that story’ and it has been really great to be able to learn more from what was going on in F1 back in the day, there was just so much happening in F1. Just the world of F1 was extraordinary, it always is but that year with Brawn I think something special happened.”

Braun hosted Reeves at the British Grand Prix in earlier July for some early research. And Reeves got the entire experience, from watching the race to hanging out in the team garages.

“It was wet but it was thrilling,” Keanu Reeves told Sky Sports. “It was absolutely amazing to be that close. Silverstone and rain, perfect. I think being that close to it, just seeing the speed and the way that they’re going at the turns and exiting the turns is something unbelievable.”

Earlier this weekend, Jensen Button posted about his participation in the Keanu Reeves project.

Earlier this weekend, Button (right) confirmed his role in the Keanu Reeves project. (WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

After attending the British Grand Prix, Keanu Reeves went back to England earlier this month to continue his research. He’s staying at a hotel in Charwelton, England. The locals love seeing him there.

As for his F1 project, the 2009 season definitely was special. Mercedes bought the team in 2010. They’re still the dominant team, with Lewis Hamilton winning six of the last seven drivers titles.

Keanu Reeves has indicated the docu-series should run next year. So stay tuned.