Keanu Reeves Set to Host Disney+ Formula One Docuseries

Keanu Reeves enjoys worldwide renown from his time in franchises like The Matrix and John Wick. However, the actor will soon host a new docuseries about Formula One racing. The series is set to air on Disney+.

According to Variety, the new series mainly focuses on Formula One Managing Director Ross Brawn. In 2009, Brawn bought the Honda team, rebranded it as Brawn GP, and delivered an astounding two championship victories. It’s reported that All3Media-owned North One Television will produce the show. At the moment, the series remains untitled. Apparently, it contains four parts.

Keanu Reeves will serve as the documentary’s host. Apparently, he’s already been interviewing folks. Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo has been rumored to be on the project. Reeves and di Montezemolo were photographed together last month. Many expect drivers Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello will appear in the series. Ross Brawn himself will appear, as well.

Just last week, Reeves attended the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, U.K. There, he spoke to racing journalists about the upcoming docuseries. Firstly, he said, “We want to tell that amazing remarkable story [of Brawn GP]. There is so much to talk about.”

Keep reading to see what else Keanu Reeves had to say about Formula One.

Keanu Reeves’ Formula One Docuseries

Next, Reeves continued. “It’s been really great to be able to learn more about what was going on in Formula One that year…I mean there was just so much happening in Formula One at that time. The world of Formula One was just extraordinary. I mean, it’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”

Disney+ representatives declined to confirm the show. However, Variety believes the show will air on the streamer in the fall of 2023.

Formula One enjoys increased relevance in entertainment lately. Currently, multiple projects about Formula One are being created. Apple Studios commissioned John Krasinski, Brad Pitt, and Jerry Bruckheimer to create a Formula One movie. Also, a movie about ex-Formula One star Bernie Ecclestone currently sits in the production stages. Lastly, an Italian studio called Fandango is creating a series based on Formula One’s first female driver.

The popular sport boasts the fastest regulated road-course racing cars on the planet. For example, the cars generate aerodynamic downforce to propel them to such high speeds. Then, the downforce also creates turbulence behind each car. This turbulence makes it harder for other cars to overtake. In 2022, Formula One introduced modified wings. Therefore, these modified wings helped make overtaking easier.

The Telegraph estimates the cost of maintaining a Formula One team at $247 million. The Formula One season consists of multiple races. However, the races take place on purposely-constructed courses and through actual roads. Next, each driver must hold a valid Super License. A Super License requires the highest level of training to receive.

Liberty Media acquired the Formula One Group in 2017 from private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners for $8 billion. Clearly, Formula One demands top-dollar attention. Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula One World Championship.