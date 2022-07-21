Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series

Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans.

The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Anna Sawai, Elisa Lasowski and Joe Tippett. The show is based on Legendary’s MonsterVerse franchise.

The show explores one family’s attempt to discover buried secrets and their link to a secret organization called Monarch. It’s set in the backdrop of a tumultuous battle between Godzilla and the Titans. The battle leaves the revelation that monsters exist, along with the destruction of San Francisco.

Kurt Russell is known for films Escape from New York and its sequel Escape from LA. He also starred in Big Trouble in Little China, Backdraft, and The Thing. Younger fans may know him from his appearance in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Russell also collaborated with Quentin Tarantino on numerous films. He starred in Death Proof and The Hateful Eight. He also appeared briefly in the director’s recent film Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.

The actor, 71, began his career as a child. At 12, he starred on the western series The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters. He gained early prominence with Disney, who signed him to a 10-year contract. He portrayed Dexter Riley in films like The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969), Now You See Him, Now You Don’t (1972), and The Strongest Man in the World (1975).

Kurt Russell’s Son Wyatt

While a lesser known entity than his father, Wyatt has an impressive acting portfolio himself. Moreover, acting is a family business for the Russells. Before Wyatt’s father Kurt began as an actor, Kurt’s father Bing Russell was also a popular actor. He appeared in many episodes of Bonanza.

Like his father, he can claim to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wyatt played John Walker in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He also starred as “Dud” in the AMC series Lodge 49. Then, Wyatt played Corporal Lewis Ford in Julius Avery’s 2018 horror film Overlord. He appeared in Everybody Wants Some and 22 Jump Street. Also, he starred in the shows The Good Lord Bird and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Chris Black and Matt Fraction co-created the series, and both executive produce. Black also serves as showrunner. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce. Other executive producers include Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd.

Toho Co. owns the Godzilla character and licensed the rights to Legendary for the new series. Variety exclusively reported recently that WandaVision director Matt Shakman is attached to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. The show continues the story of the Legendary MonsterVerse established in films like Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla.