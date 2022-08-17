‘Lost’ Star Matthew Fox Makes Highly Anticipated Return to TV in New Peacock Series

Lost alum Matthew Fox is making a return to TV for the first time in over seven years with a new series set to hit Peacock next month.

Fox will star in Last Light. The story is based on Alex Scarrow’s international best-selling novel by the same name that follows the life of Andy Yeats, a top petrochemical engineer. Yeats holds the position as the world suffers a sudden and massive oil supply crisis. While fighting to find a solution, society goes into chaos and he is separated from his family. Fox plays the lead role.

“We knew that we were telling a ripped from the headlines story,” executive producer and director Dennie Gordon said in a statement on Aug. 16. “But we didn’t realize that things would escalate as they have and that we would be living all these events as we were shooting in real-time.”

“Our thriller is told against the backdrop of a family separated by world events,” she continued. “And I was privileged and thrilled to have Matthew Fox come out of retirement for this special series. We had a couple of intense obstacles while making this including shooting during the heights COVID. But I speak for all of us when I say we each gave 1000% every single day because this was a labor of love that meant so much to all of us.”

‘Lost’s Matthew Fox Came Out of Retirement for ‘Last Light’

Matthew Fox is best known for playing Dr. Jack Shephard in ABC’s hit Lost from 2004 until 2010. The role earned him an Emmy nomination in the show’s final season. Since retiring from the character, he has starred in five films, with his last in 2015.

The 56-year-old had planned to retire from the industry. In an exclusive interview with People, he admitted that he had “completed” his career “bucket list” after he starred in a Western, Bone Tomahawk, in 2015. And he wanted to give all of his time to his family.

“At that time in my life, our kids were at an age where I felt like I needed to really reengage,” he shared. “I had been focused on work for some time. And [my wife] Margherita had been running the family so beautifully, but I felt like it was time to be home.”

But Fox had a change of heart after his children grew. He realized that he had left an item off his bucket list, executive producing. And when the opportunity to star in Last Light “came along,” it gave him the chance to try moving behind the camera. So “it felt like the right time” to come out of retirement.

“It just all kind of came together. It felt like it was the moment to jump back in, and see how it felt to be in front of a camera again and to act again,” he added. “And it was surprisingly rewarding.”

Last Light starts streaming on Sept. 8 on Peacock.